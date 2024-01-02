Perth mum says son is a ‘superhero’ after he becomes Tayside’s first 2024 baby

A Perth mum says her son is a “superhero” after becoming the first baby born in Tayside in 2024.

Doina Solomeanii, 32, gave birth to Mark Leonardo in the Ninewells maternity unit at 1.16am on January 1.

Weighing 9Ib, he is now the younger brother of Fedor, 6.

“What is interesting is that Mark was born with one hand up – like a superhero,” proud mum Doina said.

“His bigger brother is a fan of superheroes, and wears costumes at home.

“Now a new little superhero has come into his life.

“They are going to make a good team together.

“Fedor is continually repeating how cute the baby is.

“As a mum, I am fullfilled to see them both happy and excited to watch them grow, evolve, playing together.

“I am going to make an Instagram page on them to show how lovely they go together.”

Mark becomes first Tayside baby of 2024

Mark was due to be born on Christmas Day.

But it wasn’t until 8.30pm on New Year’s Eve that Doina’s waters broke.

“I was setting the table in the dining room to celebrate the new year with family when I felt the first signs of water coming,” she said.

“At 10.30pm I started to have pain every two minutes, It was very intense so we called an ambulance.

“We were planning to have him at Perth Royal Infirmary but they were shut because of the new year so we went to Ninewells.

“After a few more hours the baby was here.

“I knew he was going to either be the last of 2023 or first of 2024.”

‘Intense’ pain was worth it for mum Doina

Doina works at Perth Bothy on Kinnoull Street.

She moved to Scotland from her native Moldova in 2016.

“I am grateful and blessed to be in this country,” she said.

Reflecting on the birth, she added: “It was very, very difficult.

“The pain was so intense. My hands are so sore, my neck is so sore but it is worth it.

“I would like to give a huge thank you to midwife Patrice who assisted the labour and the people who did all the checks and looked after us afterwards.

“They are so amazing and they don’t even realise how important their jobs are.”

The first baby born in Tayside and Fife in 2024 was Henry George Buchanan, who arrived at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital at two minutes past midnight on January 1.