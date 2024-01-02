Perth mum says son is a ‘superhero’ after he becomes Tayside’s first 2024 baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth mum says son is a ‘superhero’ after he becomes Tayside’s first 2024 baby

'Mark was born with one hand up - like a superhero.'

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Doina Solomeanii with baby Mark and nurses at Ninewells on January 1 2024.
Doina Solomeanii with baby Mark and nurses at Ninewells. Image: Doina Solomeanii

A Perth mum says her son is a “superhero” after becoming the first baby born in Tayside in 2024.

Doina Solomeanii, 32, gave birth to Mark Leonardo in the Ninewells maternity unit at 1.16am on January 1.

Weighing 9Ib, he is now the younger brother of Fedor, 6.

Doina Solomeanii with son Fedor, 6, and baby Mark.. Image: Doina Solomeanii
Doina with son Fedor and baby. Image: Doina Solomeanii

“What is interesting is that Mark was born with one hand up – like a superhero,” proud mum Doina said.

“His bigger brother is a fan of superheroes, and wears costumes at home.

“Now a new little superhero has come into his life.

“They are going to make a good team together.

“Fedor is continually repeating how cute the baby is.

“As a mum, I am fullfilled to see them both happy and excited to watch them grow, evolve, playing together.

“I am going to make an Instagram page on them to show how lovely they go together.”

Mark becomes first Tayside baby of 2024

Mark was due to be born on Christmas Day.

But it wasn’t until 8.30pm on New Year’s Eve that Doina’s waters broke.

“I was setting the table in the dining room to celebrate the new year with family when I felt the first signs of water coming,” she said.

Mark Leonardo at Ninewells on January 1 2024 - first baby in Tayside.
Mark Leonardo was a bounding 9lb. Image: Doina Solomeanii

“At 10.30pm I started to have pain every two minutes, It was very intense so we called an ambulance.

“We were planning to have him at Perth Royal Infirmary but they were shut because of the new year so we went to Ninewells.

“After a few more hours the baby was here.

“I knew he was going to either be the last of 2023 or first of 2024.”

‘Intense’ pain was worth it for mum Doina

Doina works at Perth Bothy on Kinnoull Street.

She moved to Scotland from her native Moldova in 2016.

“I am grateful and blessed to be in this country,” she said.

Doina Solomeanii with baby Mark and a nurse at Ninewells on January 1.
Celebrating the birth with one of the ‘amazing’ nurses. Image: Doina Solomeanii

Reflecting on the birth, she added: “It was very, very difficult.

“The pain was so intense. My hands are so sore, my neck is so sore but it is worth it.

“I would like to give a huge thank you to midwife Patrice who assisted the labour and the people who did all the checks and looked after us afterwards.

“They are so amazing and they don’t even realise how important their jobs are.”

The first baby born in Tayside and Fife in 2024 was Henry George Buchanan, who arrived at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital at two minutes past midnight on January 1.

Conversation