Date set for opening of only mosque in Angus

An opening date has been set for the first mosque in Angus.

The Naseem family, who run The Bellrock chip shop in Arbroath, all chipped in to buy a former drill hall in the Angus town with the intention of turning it into a place of worship.

Mohammed Naseem, 57, was inspired to open it after the Syrian war brought an influx of Muslim refugees to the area.

The mosque will have a grand opening on Friday following renovations to the building, with First Minister Humza Yousaf expected to visit the site.

Excitement as Angus’ only mosque to open its doors

It is hoped the mosque will remove barriers to Muslims in Angus – with the nearest one currently in Dundee.

Adil Naseem, Mohammed’s son, started a GoFundMe to raise money for the project – which raised nearly £10,500.

The money will be used primarily for the running of the facility.

Adil, 27, said: “We’re very excited.

“Recently, there are a lot of refugees in Arbroath, lots of Syrians – a total mix.

“Since they moved here, they don’t have a car and they don’t have anywhere to pray so it’ll be good for them.

“They don’t have anywhere to pray so have lost a lot of their life as religion plays a big part in it.

“They’ve been asking for a long time when will one be open.”

Mosque to serve as a community centre

The Naseem family bought the TAC Centre on Hayshead Road last year at auction for £65,000.

Currently, they are looking for an Imam to work five days a week but will have it open every Friday in the meantime

Adil added: “There are a few families in Arbroath who have carried out the work to renovate the Mosque.

“They paid for everything out of their own pocket and we’ve so far not touched any of the fundraised money.

“As Muslims, it’s our duty to help our community and everyone in general.

“If anyone is interested and wants to come they can – it’ll be like a community centre too.

“We’re lucky to have the opportunity to help others.”

The mosque will be run by a board of trustees once it has been formally registered as a charity.