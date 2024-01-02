Date set for opening of only mosque in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Date set for opening of only mosque in Angus

The mosque, in Arbroath, will open its doors this week.

By Kieran Webster
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

An opening date has been set for the first mosque in Angus.

The Naseem family, who run The Bellrock chip shop in Arbroath, all chipped in to buy a former drill hall in the Angus town with the intention of turning it into a place of worship.

Mohammed Naseem, 57, was inspired to open it after the Syrian war brought an influx of Muslim refugees to the area.

The mosque will have a grand opening on Friday following renovations to the building, with First Minister Humza Yousaf expected to visit the site.

Excitement as Angus’ only mosque to open its doors

It is hoped the mosque will remove barriers to Muslims in Angus – with the nearest one currently in Dundee.

Adil Naseem, Mohammed’s son, started a GoFundMe to raise money for the project – which raised nearly £10,500.

The money will be used primarily for the running of the facility.

Adil, 27, said: “We’re very excited.

Adil in front of the building.
Adil Naseem with the former Territorial Army Centre which will be turned into a Mosque/Community Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Recently, there are a lot of refugees in Arbroath, lots of Syrians – a total mix.

“Since they moved here, they don’t have a car and they don’t have anywhere to pray so it’ll be good for them.

“They don’t have anywhere to pray so have lost a lot of their life as religion plays a big part in it.

“They’ve been asking for a long time when will one be open.”

Mosque to serve as a community centre

The Naseem family bought the TAC Centre on Hayshead Road last year at auction for £65,000.

Currently, they are looking for an Imam to work five days a week but will have it open every Friday in the meantime

Adil added: “There are a few families in Arbroath who have carried out the work to renovate the Mosque.

“They paid for everything out of their own pocket and we’ve so far not touched any of the fundraised money.

A picture of inside the mosque.
Inside Arbroath’s mosque. Image: Supplied

“As Muslims, it’s our duty to help our community and everyone in general.

“If anyone is interested and wants to come they can – it’ll be like a community centre too.

“We’re lucky to have the opportunity to help others.”

The mosque will be run by a board of trustees once it has been formally registered as a charity.

