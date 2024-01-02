Dundee youth star Luke Graham extends loan at Montrose

Luke Graham will spend the rest of the season with Montrose after Dundee extended his loan deal at Links Park.

The talented young defender has impressed in his short time with the Gable Endies.

He joined the club in September, initially on a deal until January, and played 14 times for the League One outfit.

However, that loan has now been extended until the end of the season.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie said: “We are delighted to have agreed Luke’s extension.

LINKS PARK LOAN EXTENDED FOR YOUNG DEE DEFENDER Montrose FC have agreed with Dundee FC the extension of Luke Graham’s loan until the end of the season. Full story https://t.co/6yVgv6FZBX pic.twitter.com/NJgURiGjqE — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) January 2, 2024

“He has done well so far and has fitted in really well with the rest of the boys.

“He plays with a maturity beyond his years and his versatility gives us good options across the back line.

“I would again like to thank Tony (Docherty) and his team at Dens for helping make this loan happen.”

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for Dundee but has courted attention from the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Arsenal in recent seasons.