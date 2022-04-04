EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic keeping tabs on Dundee kid Luke Graham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic keeping tabs on Dundee kid Luke Graham

By George Cran
April 4 2022, 3.25pm Updated: April 4 2022, 3.51pm
Dundee defender Luke Graham.
Dundee defender Luke Graham. Credit: David Young.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on highly-rated Dundee kid Luke Graham.

The 18-year-old centre-back is fast becoming hot property after the Courier revealed he was heading south for a trial at Sheffield United.

The Perth kid joined up with the Blades this morning and will spend the week training with the English Championship side.

It’s understood he was also watched by an academy scout for English giants Arsenal while playing for Lochee United on Saturday.

And there were representatives from Rangers and Celtic at the clash with Letham at Seven Acres Park as well.

 Luke Graham (right) against Hearts in the SFA Youth Cup in January. Credit: David Young.

Graham has only recently turned 18 and is yet to make any impact on the first-team at Dens Park.

However, his stature and ability on the ball have attracted the interest of academy scouts from down south.

Meaning Dundee may have a fight on their hands to keep hold of one of their bright young talents before he even reaches first-team level.

The Bluebells ran out 6-0 winners in Perth to keep up their pursuit of a third-placed finish in the Midlands Football League.

Jayden Ferguson, who netted a first-half hat-trick, is also thought to be interesting English Championship side Stoke City.

