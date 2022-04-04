EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic keeping tabs on Dundee kid Luke Graham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal are keeping tabs on highly-rated Dundee kid Luke Graham.

The 18-year-old centre-back is fast becoming hot property after the Courier revealed he was heading south for a trial at Sheffield United.

The Perth kid joined up with the Blades this morning and will spend the week training with the English Championship side.

It’s understood he was also watched by an academy scout for English giants Arsenal while playing for Lochee United on Saturday.

And there were representatives from Rangers and Celtic at the clash with Letham at Seven Acres Park as well.

Graham has only recently turned 18 and is yet to make any impact on the first-team at Dens Park.

However, his stature and ability on the ball have attracted the interest of academy scouts from down south.

Meaning Dundee may have a fight on their hands to keep hold of one of their bright young talents before he even reaches first-team level.

The Bluebells ran out 6-0 winners in Perth to keep up their pursuit of a third-placed finish in the Midlands Football League.

Jayden Ferguson, who netted a first-half hat-trick, is also thought to be interesting English Championship side Stoke City.