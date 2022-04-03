EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee youngster set for trial at Sheffield United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highly-rated Dundee youngster Luke Graham is set for a trial at Sheffield United this week.

The 18-year-old centre-back has caught the eye of the English Championship side after impressing in the Dark Blues youth setup and while on loan at Lochee United.

He will travel south on Monday to show the Blades what he can do.

The left-footed defender is very highly regarded at Dens Park, though he is yet to make an impact at first-team level.

‘Real strides’

Dundee’s U/18 coach Scott Robertson doesn’t want to lose Graham but accepts it is a big opportunity for Perth youngster.

“It will be a great experience for him, no matter how it goes,” Robertson said.

“Luke has only been in full-time for a year and, through challenging circumstances with Covid and all that brings, has really progressed.

“He’s come on physically, mentally, tactically – everything we want to see.

“It’s credit to him how far he has come.

“He’s been making real strides recently.”

He added: “From our perspective, we want players to be progressing into the first team at Dundee before maybe moving on.

“But if there are other clubs coming and taking an interest in some of our young players then it is a good sign that our boys are progressing.

“It will be a great experience for Luke to go down to Sheffield and a chance to see what is out there.

“He has matured a lot and I hope he soaks everything up while he’s there. It is a great opportunity for him.”

Lochee United

Covid restrictions are still impacting things at youth level and Robertson says the loan move to Junior football has been key to Graham’s development.

“Luke has been out on loan at Lochee United in the Juniors and that’s been a real challenge for him,” the former Scotland international added.

“There’s a bit of brutality there and a real physical challenge we wanted him to experience.

“That’s a big reason we put him out to the Juniors. Academy games can be nice and pretty but the goalkeepers aren’t going to be booting it long and there are things young defenders need to learn to deal with.

“Some of the pitches and places to play need dealing with as well so it’s been about learning the real fundamentals of the game at Lochee and that’s been really good for Luke.

“I’m glad to say he’s coped really well.”

‘Lot of good players’

Robertson insists Graham isn’t the only up-and-coming young talent in the youth setup at Dundee at the moment.

Recent graduates from the academy to first-team level include Max Anderson, Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan.

And Robertson says there could be more coming along the conveyer belt soon.

“We have a lot of good players right now who are making great progress,” he added.

“It’s been very challenging in the past few years because of Covid, we still can’t do everything we used to.

“Even though it hasn’t been a normal environment the players are continuing to flourish.”