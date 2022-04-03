EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee youngster set for trial at Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee youngster set for trial at Sheffield United

By George Cran
April 3 2022, 11.45am Updated: April 3 2022, 1.15pm
Dundee defender Luke Graham.
Dundee defender Luke Graham.

Highly-rated Dundee youngster Luke Graham is set for a trial at Sheffield United this week.

The 18-year-old centre-back has caught the eye of the English Championship side after impressing in the Dark Blues youth setup and while on loan at Lochee United.

He will travel south on Monday to show the Blades what he can do.

The left-footed defender is very highly regarded at Dens Park, though he is yet to make an impact at first-team level.

‘Real strides’

Dundee’s U/18 coach Scott Robertson doesn’t want to lose Graham but accepts it is a big opportunity for Perth youngster.

“It will be a great experience for him, no matter how it goes,” Robertson said.

Dundee U/18s coach and head of professional programme Scott Robertson.
Dundee U/18s coach and head of professional programme Scott Robertson.

“Luke has only been in full-time for a year and, through challenging circumstances with Covid and all that brings, has really progressed.

“He’s come on physically, mentally, tactically – everything we want to see.

“It’s credit to him how far he has come.

“He’s been making real strides recently.”

He added: “From our perspective, we want players to be progressing into the first team at Dundee before maybe moving on.

Former England U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd now plays a big role in the Sheffield United academy set-up as coach mentor and consultant.

“But if there are other clubs coming and taking an interest in some of our young players then it is a good sign that our boys are progressing.

“It will be a great experience for Luke to go down to Sheffield and a chance to see what is out there.

“He has matured a lot and I hope he soaks everything up while he’s there. It is a great opportunity for him.”

Lochee United

Covid restrictions are still impacting things at youth level and Robertson says the loan move to Junior football has been key to Graham’s development.

“Luke has been out on loan at Lochee United in the Juniors and that’s been a real challenge for him,” the former Scotland international added.

“There’s a bit of brutality there and a real physical challenge we wanted him to experience.

Graham has been on loan at Lochee United (blue).
Graham has been on loan at Lochee United (blue).

“That’s a big reason we put him out to the Juniors. Academy games can be nice and pretty but the goalkeepers aren’t going to be booting it long and there are things young defenders need to learn to deal with.

“Some of the pitches and places to play need dealing with as well so it’s been about learning the real fundamentals of the game at Lochee and that’s been really good for Luke.

“I’m glad to say he’s coped really well.”

‘Lot of good players’

Robertson insists Graham isn’t the only up-and-coming young talent in the youth setup at Dundee at the moment.

Recent graduates from the academy to first-team level include Max Anderson, Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan.

Max Anderson played well against Celtic.
Academy product Max Anderson has made a real impact this season.

And Robertson says there could be more coming along the conveyer belt soon.

“We have a lot of good players right now who are making great progress,” he added.

“It’s been very challenging in the past few years because of Covid, we still can’t do everything we used to.

“Even though it hasn’t been a normal environment the players are continuing to flourish.”

Mark McGhee insists it is ‘premature’ to write off Dundee survival hopes after Aberdeen draw as he hails Charlie Adam impact

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]