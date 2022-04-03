Perth drug driver caught with cannabis-laced cola bottles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Perth drug driver caught with cannabis-laced cola bottles

By Jamie Buchan
April 3 2022, 12.00pm Updated: April 4 2022, 8.42am
Connor Munro appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Connor Munro appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A drug driver has been banned from the road after he was caught by Perth police with a packet of cannabis-laced cola bottles.

Connor Munro had the illegal gummies when he was stopped by officers in the city’s Newhouse Road.

Police also uncovered hundreds of pounds worth of herbal cannabis in his glove box.

Munro, 25, admitted being behind the wheel while over the permitted drug-driving limit on March 16, last year.

He pleaded guilty to a further charge of cannabis possession.

Cola bottles in his jumper

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis told the court: “At about 10pm, police on patrol had their attention drawn to the accused’s vehicle.

“They had cause to speak to the driver and approached the vehicle.

Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Sheriff Court.

“They noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside.

“At this point, the accused volunteered that there was cannabis in the car.”

Ms Lewis said Munro provided a sample of saliva for a roadside breath test.

“The accused was searched and police found a packet of cola bottles in his jumper,” she said.

“The packaging clearly indicated they were cannabidiol, containing THC.”

Officers also found a small wrap and two larger packages of herbal matter, recovered from the glove box.

The drugs weighed about 42g and had an approximate street value of £420, the court heard.

The 45g packet of cola bottles were worth around £40.

Munro, of The Rookery, Perth, was just over the permitted limit with a reading of 2.4 mics of THC or Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol – the psychoactive substance that produces the ‘high’ associated with marijuana – in his blood. The legal limit is 2 mics.

Cannabis use increased

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said Munro had been taking cannabis socially for about two years prior to the offence.

“This occurred after the pandemic outbreak,” he said. “He had been furloughed for eight months, and he has only recently returned to work.

“He accepts that while he was furloughed, he was consuming more cannabis than he normally would have.”

Mr Baxter said: “He had consumed cannabis, but he thought it would have been out of his system by the time he got in his car.

“It’s not a case that he was taking cannabis while he was driving.

“He had only driven a couple of miles.”

The court heard Munro had not used cannabis since the event.

Sheriff Francis Gill fined Munro £600 and disqualified him from driving for 16 months.

“Driving while under the influence of drugs is extremely dangerous, both for you and for other road users,” he said.

