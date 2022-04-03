4 Arbroath talking points: Chris Hamilton, Derek Gaston, Firhill surface and was Partick stalemate a big chance missed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
4 Arbroath talking points: Chris Hamilton, Derek Gaston, Firhill surface and was Partick stalemate a big chance missed?

By Scott Lorimer
April 3 2022, 12.10pm Updated: April 3 2022, 6.19pm
Courier Sport takes a look at four Arbroath talking points from the stalemate at Firhill
Arbroath were held to a 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle in a frustrating afternoon at Firhill.

Despite hitting the post in the first half, there was little in the way of chances for the Lichties with the ball spending a lot of the time in the air.

It was another point on the board for the part-time side – but was it two points dropped as they look to catch up on Kilmarnock?

Courier Sport takes a look at four talking points from the clash.

Chris Hamilton injury

It was a painful afternoon for Chris Hamilton.

First, he was on the receiving end of some tough tackles from Stuart Brannigan. Then, on 38 minutes, his afternoon was over thanks to Kyle Turner.

Arbroath's Chris Hamilton was pictured on crutches at full-time.
It wasn’t a malicious challenge but the Arbroath players and coaching staff certainly made their feelings known.

After being checked over by medics, nothing was found to have been broken.

But the 20-year-old was pictured on crutches at full-time. Arbroath will have to sweat over the coming days until the extent of his ankle injury is revealed.

The Hearts loanee has been a rock in the middle of the park for Dick Campbell’s side.

He will be a huge loss to the team, should he be out for any of the games in the final few games of the season.

Firhill surface

From the off, it was clear the Firhill clash was not going to produce any quality, flowing football.

Although the pitch looked visibly better than in previous weeks, players from both sides struggled to get to grips with it.

The Firhill surface.
The hard, dry surface made the bounce of the ball unpredictably and was misjudged on numerous occasions. Passes along the deck bobbled and dribbles got caught in between the feet.

In the end, both sides resorted to long balls forward which both defences seemed content to deal with.

The playing surface definitely hampered Arbroath who struggled to get the ball down and drive at the Partick backline.

Gaston proving why he’s first choice

Derek Gaston returned to the side after two games out and proved why he’s the first-choice stopper.

There were spells in the game where he didn’t have much to do, but when called upon he was as reliable as ever.

Derek Gaston gets down well to save a Brian Graham header
Brian Graham had a hat-trick of chances – and more – but Gaston was equal to them all.

The 0-0 draw was the 34-year-old’s 15th clean sheet of the season, proving he is still one of the best keepers in the league.

Chance missed for Arbroath?

Will Arbroath get another chance to claw back ground on Kilmarnock?

With just four games left and four points separating the teams, the Lichties will have to pray for a small miracle.

Derek McInnes was an interested spectator as Arbroath failed to take advantage of Killie's slip up.
Dick Campbell’s side look like they will have to now win their remaining games and hope that Killie slip up once more.

The Ayrshire side face Dunfermline, then Inverness before the taking on the Lichties. Those sides still have a lot to play for themselves, so anything is possible.

But more importantly for Arbroath is a return to winning ways – and a victory at Hamilton next week would be the perfect start.

