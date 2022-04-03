4 Arbroath talking points: Chris Hamilton, Derek Gaston, Firhill surface and was Partick stalemate a big chance missed?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath were held to a 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle in a frustrating afternoon at Firhill.

Despite hitting the post in the first half, there was little in the way of chances for the Lichties with the ball spending a lot of the time in the air.

It was another point on the board for the part-time side – but was it two points dropped as they look to catch up on Kilmarnock?

Courier Sport takes a look at four talking points from the clash.

Chris Hamilton injury

It was a painful afternoon for Chris Hamilton.

First, he was on the receiving end of some tough tackles from Stuart Brannigan. Then, on 38 minutes, his afternoon was over thanks to Kyle Turner.

It wasn’t a malicious challenge but the Arbroath players and coaching staff certainly made their feelings known.

After being checked over by medics, nothing was found to have been broken.

But the 20-year-old was pictured on crutches at full-time. Arbroath will have to sweat over the coming days until the extent of his ankle injury is revealed.

Ankle feeling a bit better already, nothing serious just a bad knock. Will see how it settles down over the next few days and hopefully won’t keep me out for long 👍🏼 boys dug in well and kept fighting, still a lot to play for ⚽️ also thanks to the medical team @PartickThistle 👍🏼 https://t.co/Mr5ONgjpqF — Chris Hamilton (@chrishamilton__) April 2, 2022

The Hearts loanee has been a rock in the middle of the park for Dick Campbell’s side.

He will be a huge loss to the team, should he be out for any of the games in the final few games of the season.

Firhill surface

From the off, it was clear the Firhill clash was not going to produce any quality, flowing football.

Although the pitch looked visibly better than in previous weeks, players from both sides struggled to get to grips with it.

The hard, dry surface made the bounce of the ball unpredictably and was misjudged on numerous occasions. Passes along the deck bobbled and dribbles got caught in between the feet.

In the end, both sides resorted to long balls forward which both defences seemed content to deal with.

The playing surface definitely hampered Arbroath who struggled to get the ball down and drive at the Partick backline.

Gaston proving why he’s first choice

Derek Gaston returned to the side after two games out and proved why he’s the first-choice stopper.

There were spells in the game where he didn’t have much to do, but when called upon he was as reliable as ever.

Brian Graham had a hat-trick of chances – and more – but Gaston was equal to them all.

The 0-0 draw was the 34-year-old’s 15th clean sheet of the season, proving he is still one of the best keepers in the league.

Chance missed for Arbroath?

Will Arbroath get another chance to claw back ground on Kilmarnock?

With just four games left and four points separating the teams, the Lichties will have to pray for a small miracle.

Dick Campbell’s side look like they will have to now win their remaining games and hope that Killie slip up once more.

The Ayrshire side face Dunfermline, then Inverness before the taking on the Lichties. Those sides still have a lot to play for themselves, so anything is possible.

But more importantly for Arbroath is a return to winning ways – and a victory at Hamilton next week would be the perfect start.