Arbroath assistant believes Partick midfielder should have seen red for ‘shocking’ tackle on Chris Hamilton

By Scott Lorimer
April 2 2022, 6.21pm
Arbroath midfielder Chris Hamilton is stretchered off in the first half.
Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell believes Partick should have been down to 10 men following a ‘shocking’ challenge on Chris Hamilton in their 0-0 draw.

The midfielder was stretchered off the field towards the end of the first-half after a 50-50 challenge with the Jags’ Kyle Turner.

Chris Hamilton receives treatment from medics
The Hearts loanee was down on the ground for treatment for several minutes before being carried off the pitch.

Campbell believes there was no malice in the tackle, which wasn’t even deemed a foul by referee Alan Newlands.

But he insists Turner should have seen red.

“I thought it was shocking and a sending off, without a shadow of a doubt,” Campbell said.

“He is on crutches now. It was a bit of a stramash and the ball got away from him.

“Kyle tackled him and he was late. But I don’t think there was any malice in it.”

“Chris is a fabulous player and gives everything. He went down before that as well.

“He’s got a bit of a dull one, but he’s a young boy so he should come back from it.”

Arbroath will now have to wait to find out the extent of the injury to the midfielder’s ankle.

On the result, the Lichties’ assistant believes the scoreline was a fair one.

“It was a decent game given the conditions,” Campbell said.

“I was quite impressed by Partick and the way they set their team up with a back four and another centre half sitting in front of them so it was a mark of respect.

“They hit us on the counter attack from start to finish and they were quite good at it but I thought we were first class.

Derek Gaston gets down well to save a Brian Graham header
“It was a good game but I thought we just edged it but a point, the neutral and Partick Thistle fans would say, is a fair result.

“We were taking the game to them in the second half but in terms of clear-cut chances I think we edged it.

“It was a good point but where we are in the league we were coming through here looking to beat them.”

McCall says draw was fair

Partick boss Ian McCall felt his side edged the game in terms of chances, but admitted the point was fair.

“Arbroath have done brilliantly, but they should have lost today,” he said.

Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall
“I think a draw is fair albeit we shaded it on chances. The save from Gaston to keep out Brian’s header, when the ball bounced in front of him, was terrific.

“Arbroath are a good side. I don’t know why Dick says they don’t get the credit they deserve.

“They get more credit than the Brazil 1970 team!”

