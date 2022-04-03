Fans in Perth left in shock as man hit by car after St Johnstone vs Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fans in Perth left in shock as man hit by car after St Johnstone vs Livingston

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 3 2022, 1.06pm Updated: April 3 2022, 2.25pm
Crieff Road.
The collision occurred near McDiarmid Park in Perth.

Horrified football fans looked on in disbelief on Saturday after a pedestrian was struck by a car outside McDiarmid Park in Perth.

Witnesses to the incident, which took place after St Johnstone vs Livingston, describe seeing an elderly man with a walking stick being hit at around 5pm on Crieff Road.

Many eyewitnesses have commented on the scene which left people shocked and traumatised while police have confirmed an investigation is under way.

One said she believed the man suffered head injuries and that he was taken away in an ambulance, though no details of the severity of his injuries have been released.

Witnesses traumatised

Some people reported hearing a horn sounding and then a loud bang as the man and the car collided.

Others say football fans from both sides surrounded the stationary car after the collision.

McDiarmid Park
The match was played at McDiarmid Park. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

St Johnstone played Livingston at the park on Saturday with thousands of fans leaving the ground when the game ended at around 4.45pm.

One eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said the scene was “awful”.

He said: “The fans of both Livingston and St Johnstone were brilliant in making sure the man was OK and that the driver couldn’t drive off.

“I ran over and was one of those standing around the car.

“At that point the victim seemed to be conscious from what I saw.”

He added: “It was awful, I don’t even know what to think.

“The Crieff Road is always a nightmare post-match but I’ve never seen anything like that before. I just hope the old guy’s alright.”

Crash investigation

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5pm on Saturday, April 2, to a report of a crash on Crieff Road, Perth, involving a car and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road was closed while crash investigation work was carried out and re-opened around 8.30pm.”

