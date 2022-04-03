Fans in Perth left in shock as man hit by car after St Johnstone vs Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Horrified football fans looked on in disbelief on Saturday after a pedestrian was struck by a car outside McDiarmid Park in Perth.

Witnesses to the incident, which took place after St Johnstone vs Livingston, describe seeing an elderly man with a walking stick being hit at around 5pm on Crieff Road.

Many eyewitnesses have commented on the scene which left people shocked and traumatised while police have confirmed an investigation is under way.

One said she believed the man suffered head injuries and that he was taken away in an ambulance, though no details of the severity of his injuries have been released.

Witnesses traumatised

Some people reported hearing a horn sounding and then a loud bang as the man and the car collided.

Others say football fans from both sides surrounded the stationary car after the collision.

St Johnstone played Livingston at the park on Saturday with thousands of fans leaving the ground when the game ended at around 4.45pm.

One eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said the scene was “awful”.

He said: “The fans of both Livingston and St Johnstone were brilliant in making sure the man was OK and that the driver couldn’t drive off.

“I ran over and was one of those standing around the car.

“At that point the victim seemed to be conscious from what I saw.”

He added: “It was awful, I don’t even know what to think.

“The Crieff Road is always a nightmare post-match but I’ve never seen anything like that before. I just hope the old guy’s alright.”

Crash investigation

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5pm on Saturday, April 2, to a report of a crash on Crieff Road, Perth, involving a car and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road was closed while crash investigation work was carried out and re-opened around 8.30pm.”