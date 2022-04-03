Why Derek Mackay could appear at Holyrood inquiry two years after quitting in disgrace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Why Derek Mackay could appear at Holyrood inquiry two years after quitting in disgrace

Former SNP finance chief Derek Mackay could make a shock return to Holyrood to appear at an inquiry two years after he quit over sending inappropriate texts to a 16-year-old boy.
By Justin Bowie
April 3 2022, 1.13pm Updated: April 3 2022, 2.09pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Derek Mackay.
Disgraced ex-minister Derek Mackay.



The disgraced ex-minister broke his silence as he said he would be willing to set the record straight over his involvement in the ferry fiasco.

Mr Mackay was transport minister when a deal was agreed with Ferguson’s to build two new vessels at their shipyard in Port Glasgow.

The boats, intended to serve Scotland’s island communities, were originally scheduled for completion in 2018.

But building work is not yet finished four years on with a warning rural Scots are being left without vital lifeline ferries.

Allies of Mr Mackay claim he has been “victimised” by the current government who said he was responsible for signing off the agreement with Ferguson’s.

‘I am willing to co-operate’

The former MSP told The Times: “I am willing to co-operate with a parliamentary committee and do my best to answer any questions they may have.

“To do so as comprehensively as possible I will seek access to the necessary papers and information that I am entitled to as a former government minister.”

Both the Tories and Labour have demanded Mr Mackay appears at any inquiry into the scandal.

Former Ferguson’s boss Jim McColl, who previously backed independence, claimed the SNP pushed through the deal for “political capital”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Jim McColl.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Jim McColl.

He alleged that the contract was rushed in advance of the SNP’s party conference, but Nicola Sturgeon has denied this and insists everything was done above board.

The SNP nationalised Ferguson’s in 2019, but it emerged recently there would be further delays as the vessels continue to be built.

An Audit Scotland report revealed there had been a “multitude of failings” during the project.

Labour MSP Neil Bibby said: “We welcome Derek Mackay offering to give evidence.”

Conservatives MSP Graham Simpson said: “The SNP are trying to blame Derek Mackay so I am not surprised that he wants to come forward and speak to a committee.”

In February it was revealed that Derek Mackay had launched his own consultancy firm.

He had once been touted as a potential future first minister before it emerged he had pestered a teenage boy with texts and called him “cute”.

