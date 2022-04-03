Man rescued from Fife beach after suffering serious back injury in fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man rescued from Fife beach after suffering serious back injury in fall

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 3 2022, 1.17pm Updated: April 3 2022, 5.58pm

An injured man was taken to hospital by helicopter from Burntisland Bay in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old, who had sustained a back injury, was airlifted from the scene after a three hour rescue mission just after midnight.

The man, who has not been named, was reported to have fallen and injured himself.

Police Scotland, a Kinghorn Lifeboat crew and two HM Coastguard teams were involved in the effort.

Rescue mission

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We were called upon by Police Scotland at 2.30am on Sunday morning who told us that a man had been injured on the beach at Burntisland Bay.

“We sent two coastguard teams from Kinghorn and South Queensferry, Kinghorn RNLI and a helicopter.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
The man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Due to the nature of the man’s injuries the helicopter was used to take the man to hospital.

“The rescue took around three hours.”

Back injury

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 0.15am on Sunday, April 3, to a report of a concern for person on the beach front area of Burntisland near Monks Walk.

“Emergency services attended and a 32-year-old man, who had fallen and sustained a back injury, was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment.”

