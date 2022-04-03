Man rescued from Fife beach after suffering serious back injury in fall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An injured man was taken to hospital by helicopter from Burntisland Bay in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old, who had sustained a back injury, was airlifted from the scene after a three hour rescue mission just after midnight.

The man, who has not been named, was reported to have fallen and injured himself.

Police Scotland, a Kinghorn Lifeboat crew and two HM Coastguard teams were involved in the effort.

Rescue mission

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We were called upon by Police Scotland at 2.30am on Sunday morning who told us that a man had been injured on the beach at Burntisland Bay.

“We sent two coastguard teams from Kinghorn and South Queensferry, Kinghorn RNLI and a helicopter.

“Due to the nature of the man’s injuries the helicopter was used to take the man to hospital.

“The rescue took around three hours.”

Back injury

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 0.15am on Sunday, April 3, to a report of a concern for person on the beach front area of Burntisland near Monks Walk.

“Emergency services attended and a 32-year-old man, who had fallen and sustained a back injury, was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment.”