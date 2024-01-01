Proud parents welcome Tayside and Fife’s first baby of 2024

Tayside and Fife’s first baby of 2024 arrived at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital at just two minutes past midnight.

Proud parents Jamie and Andrew Buchanan welcomed their son, Henry George, shortly after the bells.

The arrival came at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Mum and dad Jamie and Andrew are from Dunfermline.

NHS Fife wrote on Facebook: “Congratulations to Jamie and Andrew Buchanan.

“Their son, Henry George Buchanan, was the first baby born in Fife this year – entering the world at just two minutes past midnight!”