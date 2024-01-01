Body of woman, 53, recovered in search at St Cyrus beauty spot

The body of a 53-year-old woman has been recovered during a search at the Den of Finella beauty spot north of St Cyrus.

Emergency services, including HM Coastguard, were called to the scene at around 2pm on Sunday.

A major water rescue operation was launched with coastguard teams, police, firefighters and paramedics all scrambled to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police recovered the body of a 53-year-old female and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal”.

It is understood the woman slipped at the area beside the waterfall and got into difficulty in the water.

The A92 in Kincardineshire was also closed to allow emergency services access to the area.

Crews remained at the scene for more than four hours as search efforts got underway.

The Den of Finella is described as a scenic spot steeped in myth and legend.

White water roars 70ft down a sheer ravine, through a green canopy and into a series of plunge pools.