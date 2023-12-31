Large-scale rescue operation launched for person in difficulty in water between St Cyrus and Johnshaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Large-scale rescue operation launched for person in difficulty in water between St Cyrus and Johnshaven

Emergency services are at the scene at local beauty spot Den of Finella and the A92 is closed meantime.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Rescue at Den of Finella
Den Finella.

A water rescue is ongoing for a person in difficulty in the water at the Den of Finella beauty spot north of St Cyrus.

Emergency services, including HM Coastguard, were called at around 2pm.

It is understood a person slipped at the area beside the waterfall and got into difficulty in the water.

The A92 in Kincardineshire is closed to allow emergency services access to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 2pm to attend an incident near the A92 between St Cyrus and Johnshaven.

“We have four appliances at the scene. The incident is ongoing and we have no further information at this stage.”

Three coastguard teams at St Cyrus incident

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We are involved in a water rescue near the A92 north of St Cyrus.

“We have a coastguard helicopter and coastguard teams from Montrose, Arbroath and Stonehaven in attendance.

“They are assisting Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“This is ongoing and live incident.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Den of Finella

The Den of Finella is described as a scenic spot steeped in myth and legend.

White water roars 70ft down a sheer ravine, through a green canopy and into a series of plunge pools.

Den Finella’s waterfall is known as the “lost waterfall of Scotland.”

Shrouded in folklore and mystery, the den is named after noblewoman-turned assassin Finella, who supposedly leapt to her death here in 995.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A museum, supermarket sign and a bowling alley screen
8 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2024
Angus pals Archie Cook, Alan Falconer and Stephen Woods drove a 30-yar-old Volvo to the Arctic in May to raise funds for Prostate Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
28 most striking Angus images in 2023 - and stories behind them
Unit Strong Fitness has moved into new premises on Queenswell Road. Image: Google
Forfar gym on the move after planning green light
Margaret Brown and husband Charlie at a Remembrance commemoration at the Cenotaph in London. Image: Supplied
Legion Scotland standard bearer Margaret adds BEM to remarkable Forfar family collection
Bob Christie is celebrating an MBE in the New Year Honours list. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
New Year Honours: Paralympic coach and ex-Angus policeman Bob Christie bowled over by MBE
Fife-born sports presenter Hazel Irvine, who has been made an MBE.
New Year Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
Flooding near Brechin during Storm Gerrit. Image: Margaret Leitch
Angus Council thank public for roads staff praise after barrage of online hate at…
5
Fresh weather warning of rain and snow issued for Tayside and Fife days after Storm Gerrit
Warning for MORE rain and snow across Tayside and Fife just days after Storm…
Missing people from Tayside and Fife
8 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to…
Arbroath dookers take to the water.
Angus New Year Dooks: Are you brave enough to take the plunge?

Conversation