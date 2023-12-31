Dundee residents terrified after ‘hooded thugs with weapons’ smashed up cars and homes in Boxing Day rampage

Terrified residents frantically dialled 999 after hooded thugs went on a ‘violent rampage’ on a Dundee street on Boxing Day.

At least six vehicles and two homes were targeted on Clepington Road shortly before 3am.

Shocked locals said their hearts were “racing” after yobs with weapons went on a wrecking spree, near the junction with Arklay Street.

‘My heart was racing’

One woman, who did not wish to be named, said the incident was like a scene from a film.

She said: “What happened here on Boxing Day morning was absolutely terrifying – my heart was racing.

“These people were looking for someone, I heard them calling a man out from an address.

“Those responsible were revving an engine and were driving back and forward.

“They then got out and went on a violent rampage smashing cars and two ground-floor flats.

“It was like watching a horror movie.”

Several residents said they were worried for those residing in the ground floor flats which were damaged.

Police have been back in the area carrying out door-to-door inquiries following the incident.

Homes and cars ‘needlessly damaged’

Another resident said: “These poor folk thats homes and cars were damaged were not connected to whatever was going on.

“We don’t even live in that block and were terrified watching what was happening.

“I dread to think how these people were feeling.

“It was just so violent.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 3am on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, we were called to reports of damage to a number of vehicles and properties in the Clepington Road area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”