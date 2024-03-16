Stephen Flynn jokes Scotland fans could use Fife SNP motorhome at Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Flynn jokes Scotland fans could use Fife SNP motorhome at Euros

The Dundee-born MP quipped Tartan Army supporters would happily stay in the campervan since hotels in Germany will be expensive this June.

By Justin Bowie
Dundee-born SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn joked the party’s £100,000 motorhome seized by police in Fife could be used by Scotland fans in the Euros.

The Aberdeen MP quipped Tartan Army supporters would happily stay in the campervan since hotels in Germany will be expensive this June.

It was reported senior SNP figures want the motorhome back nearly a year after it was taken away by police as part of their investigation into the party’s finances.

Mr Flynn admitted he was unaware of this, but speaking in Perth he said: “Look, hotels in Germany for the Euros are going to be really expensive.

“So if there’s a campervan that I and thousands of other Scotland fans can crash in that’s available, then I’m sure that will be a delight to the Tartan Army.”

The SNP made inquiries to police to find out when the motorhome might be returned.

A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.

The party purchased the luxury campervan to be used as a campaign bus ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election campaign due to Covid..

But this plan was later ditched as pandemic restrictions were gradually eased by Ms Sturgeon in the run-up to the vote.

Instead the motorhome sat outside elderly Margaret Murrell’s home in Dunfermline for nearly two years, until it was seized on April 5 last year.

The SNP wants the campervan back either to use it for the next Westminster election or to sell it and raise campaigning funds.

Mr Flynn was asked whether it would be embarrassing for the party to use the motorhome again given the debacle surrounding it.

‘Deck it out in a Saltire’

He joked: “Not if you deck it out in a Saltire, take it to Germany.”

Police are continuing to investigate accusations that more than £600,000 raised by the SNP for campaigning towards independence was spent improperly.

The force refused to comment on the latest development in the saga.

A spokesperson said: “As the investigation remains ongoing we are unable to comment.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “These issues are subject to a live police investigation.

“The SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so, however it is not appropriate to publicly address any issues while that investigation is ongoing.”