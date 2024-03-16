Stephen Flynn jokes Scotland fans could use Fife SNP motorhome at Euros

Dundee-born SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn joked the party’s £100,000 motorhome seized by police in Fife could be used by Scotland fans in the Euros.

The Aberdeen MP quipped Tartan Army supporters would happily stay in the campervan since hotels in Germany will be expensive this June.

It was reported senior SNP figures want the motorhome back nearly a year after it was taken away by police as part of their investigation into the party’s finances.

Mr Flynn admitted he was unaware of this, but speaking in Perth he said: “Look, hotels in Germany for the Euros are going to be really expensive.

“So if there’s a campervan that I and thousands of other Scotland fans can crash in that’s available, then I’m sure that will be a delight to the Tartan Army.”

The SNP made inquiries to police to find out when the motorhome might be returned.

The party purchased the luxury campervan to be used as a campaign bus ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election campaign due to Covid..

But this plan was later ditched as pandemic restrictions were gradually eased by Ms Sturgeon in the run-up to the vote.

Instead the motorhome sat outside elderly Margaret Murrell’s home in Dunfermline for nearly two years, until it was seized on April 5 last year.

The SNP wants the campervan back either to use it for the next Westminster election or to sell it and raise campaigning funds.

Mr Flynn was asked whether it would be embarrassing for the party to use the motorhome again given the debacle surrounding it.

‘Deck it out in a Saltire’

He joked: “Not if you deck it out in a Saltire, take it to Germany.”

Police are continuing to investigate accusations that more than £600,000 raised by the SNP for campaigning towards independence was spent improperly.

The force refused to comment on the latest development in the saga.

A spokesperson said: “As the investigation remains ongoing we are unable to comment.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “These issues are subject to a live police investigation.

“The SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so, however it is not appropriate to publicly address any issues while that investigation is ongoing.”