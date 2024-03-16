Man, 19, arrested after police pursuit in Dundee

A 19-year-old man has been arrested following a police pursuit in Dundee.

The incident happened just before 8.30pm on Friday when police attempted to stop a vehicle in Fleming Gardens.

However, the vehicle failed to stop and officers began a pursuit.

The vehicle was then stopped in Grampian Gardens before being abandoned.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are continuing to trace the other occupants of the vehicle.

Police probe after pursuit in Dundee

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.20pm on Friday, March 15, officers signalled for a vehicle to stop on Fleming Gardens, Dundee.

“The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit took place.

“The vehicle was stopped on Grampian Gardens and was abandoned.

“A 19-year-old man was traced and arrested in connection with the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants of the vehicle involved.”