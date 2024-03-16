Jailbreak fundraiser pictures as fancy dress ‘inmates’ escape from Perth Prison

‘Inmates’ escaped from Perth Prison in fancy dress as part of Dundee Grey Lodge Settlement’s annual jailbreak fundraiser.

Nine teams broke free from the prison on Saturday morning, challenged with getting as far away as possible within 15 hours without spending any of their own money.

There are four trophies up for grabs.

‘Best dressed team’

‘Furthest distance travelled without fuel’ – current record is Inverness.

‘Furthest distance travelled in Britain’ – current record is Lands End. There is chance to beat this if a team makes it to the Isles of Scilly.

‘Furthest distance travelled in the world’ – current record is Columbus Ohio, a staggering 3611 miles from Perth!

Trophies will be awarded at a presentation in June.

Organiser Alan Duncan who is also taking part in the jailbreak said: “We’re on the train to Kirkcaldy now. We’ve already met some ladies from Kinghorn who want to put in a team next year. The more the merrier! We hope to raise between £6000 and £7000 this year which will help to support youth and community projects in Dundee.”

Grey Lodge Settlement based in the Hilltown, is a youth and community-based charity organisation promoting leisure, learning and local action.

Photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the jailbreak.