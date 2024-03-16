Woman hospitalised after two-car crash in Cowdenbeath

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was injured in a two-car crash in Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 1.45pm on Foulford Road close to the junction with the B917 Old Perth Road.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

An eyewitness said he saw at least three police vehicles at the scene as well as an ambulance.

He added: “The road was blocked for a time and police had a vehicle parked across the road redirecting cars away from the area.”

A woman was injured and taken by ambulance to Victoria hospital in Kirkcaldy for further treatment.

The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm, police attended a two-car crash on Foulford Road, Cowdenbeath.

“One woman was taken to hospital and recovery was arranged.”

The road was cleared and fully reopened around an hour later.