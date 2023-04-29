Humza Yousaf told Dundee charity event he ‘absolutely’ attended meeting on day of same sex vote despite no records

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he “absolutely” attended a meeting on the same day as the same sex bill was voted through the Scottish Parliament.

Speaking at an event at Just Bee Productions in Dundee, the First Minister confirmed he was at the Pakistani Consulate regarding Mohammed Asghar – the Scot who was on death row in Pakistan at the time.

This is despite an article in The Herald claiming there are no records to suggest a meeting to place on the same date – February 4, 2014.

First Minister ‘not sure’ why there are no records

The First Minister claims he is “not sure why” there are no records of the meeting.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “A meeting absolutely take place on February 4.

“I’m not sure why there isn’t a record of the meeting – but the meeting definitely took place.

“As a result of that meeting and subsequent meetings Mr Ashgar, who was effectively facing death row in prison was released and able to come back home here in Scotland.

“My stance on LGBTQ rights is well known.

“Whether that’s more recently in my support of the GRR bill or for my support in the same sex marriage legislation.”

“People can choose to speculate what they wish – but I think people should listen to the family of Mr Ashgar.”

‘Discretion’ needed during meeting

The First Minister claimed the family said the intervention was “most welcome” and they would not believe he would have returned to Scotland without it.

He added: “There’s always got to be an element of discretion with issues like this.

“I remember very vividly the meeting that took place – those that were from Pakistan saying that if it was known they were involved, their families would be put at risk.

“They would be seen to be helping someone accused of blasphemy.”

Humza Yousaf’s record came under scrutiny during his election campaign when his rival Kate Forbes said she would not back the bill had she been an MSP at the time.

Former Health Secretary Alex Neil claimed he avoided the meeting due to pressure from the Mosque to miss the vote.

Latterly, former First Minister Alex Salmond backed those claims.