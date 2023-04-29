Humza Yousaf told Dundee charity event he ‘absolutely’ attended meeting on day of same sex vote despite no records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf told Dundee charity event he ‘absolutely’ attended meeting on day of same sex vote despite no records

Speaking at an event at Just Bee Productions in Dundee, the First Minister confirmed he was at the Pakistani Consulate regarding Mohammed Asghar.

By Kieran Webster

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he “absolutely” attended a meeting on the same day as the same sex bill was voted through the Scottish Parliament.

Speaking at an event at Just Bee Productions in Dundee, the First Minister confirmed he was at the Pakistani Consulate regarding Mohammed Asghar – the Scot who was on death row in Pakistan at the time.

This is despite an article in The Herald claiming there are no records to suggest a meeting to place on the same date – February 4, 2014.

First Minister ‘not sure’ why there are no records

The First Minister claims he is “not sure why” there are no records of the meeting.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “A meeting absolutely take place on February 4.

“I’m not sure why there isn’t a record of the meeting – but the meeting definitely took place.

Humza Yousaf speaking to Dave Hynd at Just Bee charity event in Dundee.
Humza Yousaf speaking to new member Dave Hynd at the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“As a result of that meeting and subsequent meetings Mr Ashgar, who was effectively facing death row in prison was released and able to come back home here in Scotland.

“My stance on LGBTQ rights is well known.

“Whether that’s more recently in my support of the GRR bill or for my support in the same sex marriage legislation.”

“People can choose to speculate what they wish – but I think people should listen to the family of Mr Ashgar.”

‘Discretion’ needed during meeting

The First Minister claimed the family said the intervention was “most welcome” and they would not believe he would have returned to Scotland without it.

He added: “There’s always got to be an element of discretion with issues like this.

“I remember very vividly the meeting that took place – those that were from Pakistan saying that if it was known they were involved, their families would be put at risk.

Pride flag.
The pride flag. Image: Shutterstock/Jacob Lund

“They would be seen to be helping someone accused of blasphemy.”

Humza Yousaf’s record came under scrutiny during his election campaign when his rival Kate Forbes said she would not back the bill had she been an MSP at the time.

Former Health Secretary Alex Neil claimed he avoided the meeting due to pressure from the Mosque to miss the vote.

Latterly, former First Minister Alex Salmond backed those claims.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish politics

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking on the first day of the Scottish Conservative party conference at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday April 28, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS ScotTories. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak refuses claim by 'poster boys of Brexit' that fishing industry got nothing…
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Tory conference: Douglas Ross interview special
Tories' five-step plan to fix rural GP crisis
A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
4
Rishi Sunak and Humza Yousaf
ANDREW LIDDLE: With IndyRef2 off the table, maybe Yousaf and Sunak can get on…
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee council chiefs refuse to reveal key details of smoke alarm scandal to public
2
Dogs racing at Thornton Stadium.
Forcing unlicensed Fife dog track to be regulated would be its 'death knell', MSPs…
3
Angus councillors want tougher rules on use of public money after independence campaign row
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee's SNP council administration branded 'toothless and incompetent' over smoke alarms scandal
12
The figures show police counters have fallen by a quarter in a decade (PA)
Police counters down a quarter since creation of national force, figures show

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
2
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Max Kucheriavyi challenges Daniel MacKay at Hampden.
Max Kucheriavyi at Hampden: Scottish Cup semi-final heartache for Falkirk but St Johnstone loan…
Jim Goodwin takes a selfie with a young Dundee United fan.
17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Busy level crossing on Dundee to Perth line closed for safety reasons
Two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy
MV Fingal as she is today - as Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel'. And when she was a lighthouse tender ship serving keepers.
How Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel' once served the country's lighthouse keepers
JJA Harwood, author of The Thorns Remain. Image: Harper Collins.
BOOKS: JJA Harwood on finding inspiration in Scottish folklore and the Highlands.
Black Ops. Image: BBC/Ricky Darko.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Black Ops, Clive Myrie in Italy and an insight…
Jake (Jamie Sives) and Max (Mark Bonnar in Guilt.
TELLYBOX: Guilt is so good, it's a marvel
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Doug Cocker artist interview Picture shows; Doug Cocker with his installation The Plural.. McManus Galleries What's New exhibition. Supplied by Kevin McGinley Date; Unknown
Angus artist Doug Cocker's sculptures were 'too scary' for RBS offices
MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]