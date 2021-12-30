Dundee’s biggest free festival to return after three-year hiatus

An error occurred. Please try again.

Organisers of Dundee’s biggest free festival have announced it will be returning to Magdalen Green in summer 2022 after a three-year hiatus.

Hugely popular outdoor event Westfest was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

But next year, organisers are confident the Big Sunday event will go ahead on Sunday June 12, with hopes that restrictions will have eased by then, allowing large outdoor gatherings.

Having had to host the last two previous events online, those in charge are looking forward to welcoming revellers back in person.

Chair of the Westfest committee, Martin Hay, said: “We’re really happy to be back for next year.

“It’s been really frustrating for our volunteer team.

“We could only communicate together online but everybody kept in touch so we knew exactly where we were, who would still be involved and most crucially, that the stallholders, community teams, fairground, volunteers and all the other stakeholders were still keen to be involved.

“We will, of course, take all precautions in place at the time and although safety is our priority, we just want the people of Dundee to be able to have a good time.”

Turn out expected to be ‘biggest yet’

In previous years, the outdoor event has attracted crowds of more than 13,000 people.

But organisers say they expect 2022’s event to be their “biggest yet” considering the three-year gap but have ensured security and public safety will be reviewed thoroughly.

The festival, now entering its 12th event, will include kids activities, craft and food stalls, military demonstrations and more.

The committee have also promised a “superb mix of local and nationwide talent” on their main stage on the day.

“We’ve tried, as always, to cover as many interests as possible, while adding some extras,” said Martin.

“Big Sunday is a free event for the community, run by local volunteers, and so there will be lots of ways for local businesses and individuals to sponsor the event activities.

“Obviously the pandemic has caused problems for businesses across Dundee but I would hope that our Westfest sponsorship packages will appeal to them as a positive way to promote their businesses in the future.”

More information for the outdoor festival will be distributed nearer the event and as coronavirus restrictions change.