Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s biggest free festival to return after three-year hiatus

By Amie Flett
December 30 2021, 4.32pm Updated: December 30 2021, 4.37pm
Tegan Gaffney backflipping at the WestFest festival in 2018.
Tegan Gaffney backflipping at the WestFest festival in 2018.

Organisers of Dundee’s biggest free festival have announced it will be returning to Magdalen Green in summer 2022 after a three-year hiatus.

Hugely popular outdoor event Westfest was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

But next year, organisers are confident the Big Sunday event will go ahead on Sunday June 12, with hopes that restrictions will have eased by then, allowing large outdoor gatherings.

The last Westfest festival in 2019 at Magdalen Green.

Having had to host the last two previous events online, those in charge are looking forward to welcoming revellers back in person.

Chair of the Westfest committee, Martin Hay, said: “We’re really happy to be back for next year.

“It’s been really frustrating for our volunteer team.

Tegan Gaffney, Katie Akram and Jasmine Akram enjoying a day out at the Westfest festival in 2018.

“We could only communicate together online but everybody kept in touch so we knew exactly where we were, who would still be involved and most crucially, that the stallholders, community teams, fairground, volunteers and all the other stakeholders were still keen to be involved.

“We will, of course, take all precautions in place at the time and although safety is our priority, we just want the people of Dundee to be able to have a good time.”

Turn out expected to be ‘biggest yet’

In previous years, the outdoor event has attracted crowds of more than 13,000 people.

But organisers say they expect 2022’s event to be their “biggest yet” considering the three-year gap but have ensured security and public safety will be reviewed thoroughly.

Crowds of over 13,000 people have turned up to the outdoor event in previous years.

The festival, now entering its 12th event, will include kids activities, craft and food stalls, military demonstrations and more.

The committee have also promised a “superb mix of local and nationwide talent” on their main stage on the day.

“We’ve tried, as always, to cover as many interests as possible, while adding some extras,” said Martin.

Performance by the Vintage Girls on stage at Westfest festival in 2019.

“Big Sunday is a free event for the community, run by local volunteers, and so there will be lots of ways for local businesses and individuals to sponsor the event activities.

“Obviously the pandemic has caused problems for businesses across Dundee but I would hope that our Westfest sponsorship packages will appeal to them as a positive way to promote their businesses in the future.”

More information for the outdoor festival will be distributed nearer the event and as coronavirus restrictions change.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier