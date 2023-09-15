What Alex Jakubiak’s time at Dundee tells us about his Dunfermline prospects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

What Alex Jakubiak’s time at Dundee tells us about his Dunfermline prospects

“The only real surprise is it’s taken him this long to find a new club.”

Dunfermline's Alex Jakubiak. Images: StatsBomb and Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's Alex Jakubiak. Images: StatsBomb and Craig Brown/DAFC.
By Craig Cairns

Alex Jakubiak is in line to make his Dunfermline debut this weekend at Queen’s Park.

After impressing in the first half of a recent friendly, the 27-year-old striker is ready to make his first competitive appearance for a Pars side that has been crying out for more firepower.

Jakubiak showed a bit of everything that he can do in his 45 minutes against a young Kilmarnock reserve side as he gets fully up to speed.

Alex Jakubiak in action for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

In a nice piece of symmetry, his first appearance for the Pars looks likely to be against the side he last played against.

Strong finish to last season

On the final day of last season, Jakubiak scored the opening goal as Dundee sealed the Championship title away to Queen’s Park.

That put him on 10 goals for the season, not bad considering he spent the start of his campaign battling injuries.

Alex Jakubiak’s appearances for Dundee in the Championship this calendar year. Image: Transfermarkt.

That – being side-lined with niggling issues – was characteristic of much of his time at Dundee to that point.

Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak’s minutes played in the Scottish Championship over the last two seasons.

Dundee fans were calling for Jakubiak to get more game time before he became a regular in Gary Bowyer’s title-winning side and it bodes well for Dunfermline that he finished last season on a high.

All the striker needs now is to build match sharpness and relationships with his team-mates.

Inside track on time Alex Jakubiak’s time at Dundee

Courier Sport’s Dundee FC correspondent George Cran watched Jakubiak up close during his time at Dens Park and said the following:

“Dundee fans were sad to see Jakubiak leave the club at the end of last season, which tells you a lot about his impact at Dens.

“Originally he was brought in to fill the void left by fan favourite Kane Hemmings but an ankle injury delayed his start to life at Dens and proved a sign of things to come.

Injuries plagued his first two years at Dens Park and he just couldn’t get going.

“That changed last season, however, and he now seems to have got to the bottom of the issue.

“Fully fit, his talent came to the fore and he built up a deadly relationship with strike partner Zach Robinson.

Alex Jakubiak’s shots (left) and goals (right) in last season’s Scottish Championship.

“Jakubiak’s goal in the title-winning clash against Queen’s Park was his 10th of the season – the best goal return of his career.

“So Dunfermline are getting a player fully confident in taking on the Championship.

How Alex Jakubiak compared to the league average of Scottish Championship strikers last season.

“He obviously knows manager James McPake well and will be a real asset to the Pars.

“Jakubiak did well as a lone striker in a Scottish Cup clash at Premiership St Mirren, holding the ball up well and providing a focal point.

“So he can do that but his strength is running at pace, with and without the ball, his footwork is good and he can play off the flank or in behind a No 9-type.

Alex Jakubiak’s key passes in the Championship last season (a key pass is one that leads to a shot on goal).

“He’s a likeable character around the place as well so he’ll slot into the dressing room well at East End Park.

“The only real surprise is it’s taken him this long to find a new club.”

More from Football

Montrose boss Craig Feroz considered his future with Montrose FC Women before the midweek win over Dundee United FC Women clinch. Image: SNS
Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz reveals he 'considered his future' ahead of historic…
Rory MacLeod is keen to make an impact at Forfar. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Rory MacLeod can 'add a bit of magic' to Forfar says…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty explains key Dundee positive ahead of Celtic test
Craig Sibbald is back in training with Dundee United after recovering from ligament damage. Image: Dundee United FC
Jim Goodwin handed huge selection boost as Craig Sibbald return stuns Dundee United medics
Steven MacLean and Michael Beale are both managing 'work in progress' teams.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone need to feed off any Rangers fan fury
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod joins Forfar Athletic on loan
Dunfermline's Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's Kane Ritchie-Hosler facing another spell on the sidelines
Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone post £1.5m loss in annual accounts, with Steven MacLean operating under big…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Why Tony Watt is crucial to Dundee United…
Ian Murray has allowed Ethan Ross to join Falkirk on loan. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray explains reasons behind Ethan Ross loan and reacts to SPFL Trust Trophy…