Dunfermline Reserves talking points: Alex Jakubiak impresses in first appearance

Dunfermline got their first look at their latest signing as Alex Jakubiak played 45 minutes for the reserve side.

The 27-year-old was last weekend left out of the trip to Tannadice after signing until the end of the season and gained some match sharpness in a 4-1 defeat to Kilmarnock Reserves at East End Park on Tuesday.

Substitute Jake Sutherland scored a late consolation for the Pars before Zander Craik added a fourth for the visitors.

Jakubiak performed well in the first half before he was replaced, with the score at 0-0, before the young Pars went on to concede goals from Aaron Brown and a double from Bobby Wales.

The Pars Reserves were again led by Gary Montignani and Joe Chalmers.

Deniz Mehmet warms up

Even though he wasn’t named in the side or among the subs, Deniz Mehmet was out warming up with fellow keepers Max Little – who started the match – and Harry Sharp.

Deniz Mehmet out warming up. pic.twitter.com/vrsqXCcTdr — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) September 12, 2023

Mehmet is expected to make his return in the coming weeks and it is encouraging to see him back on the pitch.

Little deputised for the missing dup in last weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Dundee United and played the 90 minutes here.

He wasn’t tested a lot in the first half by a young Kilmarnock Reserves side but did make a wonderful save from Brown after the forward raced on to a slack backpass from Liam Hoggan.

Alex Jakubiak starts

The main event was the first appearance in a Dunfermline jersey Jakubiak. He was heavily involved in the opening 45 minutes, showing a bit of everything that he can do.

The ex-Dundee striker took a little time to find his feet but once he did he showed some great hold-up play before a bit of skill and an outside-of-the-boot through ball for Taylor Sutherland to chase.

The one thing that was missing was a goal, though he came close to that too, on 20 minutes. However, he clipped the post after firing beyond on-rushing keeper Aidan Glavin.

He was through again just before half-time, after again running in behind the defence, but couldn’t pick out his man with his cutback.

A minute later he played a one-two with Owen Moffat on the edge of the box, whose effort was blocked, and finished the half with some wonderful skill on the left wing, even though it ultimately led to nothing.

Kilmarnock dominate second half

A mere 28 seconds after the restart, and after a double change that saw Paul Allan and Jakubiak replaced, Brown again found himself through on Little but this time applied the finish.

A few minutes later, it was 2-0 when this time it was Wales through on goal who had lots of time to pick his spot.

Little had to make another last-ditch save, from Wales again, who soon added his second. In between those, Steven Warnock missed from the spot.

Jake Sutherland finished well in the final minute to restore some pride but Dunfermline conceded another within a minute from Craik.

Line-ups

Dunfermline Reserves (3-4-3): Little; MacLeod, Young, J. Tod (Beveridge 65′); Hoggan, Allan (J. Sutherland 45′), Beagley, Fenton; Moffat (Rennie 65′), Jakubiak (Rowe 45′), T. Sutherland. Subs not used: None.

This is actually how they've lined up but, as always, the front three is quite fluid. pic.twitter.com/HPKRGkylh2 — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) September 12, 2023

Kilmarnock Reserves: Glavin; Brannan, Mersey, Miller, Ellis, Brown (c), Smith, Quigg, Wales, Warnock, Brown. Subs: Armour, Craik, Cooper, Mackie, Burke.