Dunfermline Reserves talking points: Alex Jakubiak impresses in first appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Reserves talking points: Alex Jakubiak impresses in first appearance

The former Dundee striker linked well and hit the post in his 45 minutes on the pitch.

By Craig Cairns
Alex Jakubiak played 45 minutes for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Alex Jakubiak played 45 minutes for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Dunfermline got their first look at their latest signing as Alex Jakubiak played 45 minutes for the reserve side.

The 27-year-old was last weekend left out of the trip to Tannadice after signing until the end of the season and gained some match sharpness in a 4-1 defeat to Kilmarnock Reserves at East End Park on Tuesday.

Substitute Jake Sutherland scored a late consolation for the Pars before Zander Craik added a fourth for the visitors.

Jakubiak performed well in the first half before he was replaced, with the score at 0-0, before the young Pars went on to concede goals from Aaron Brown and a double from Bobby Wales.

Gary Montignani and Joe Chalmers took charge of the Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

The Pars Reserves were again led by Gary Montignani and Joe Chalmers.

Deniz Mehmet warms up

Even though he wasn’t named in the side or among the subs, Deniz Mehmet was out warming up with fellow keepers Max Little – who started the match – and Harry Sharp.

Mehmet is expected to make his return in the coming weeks and it is encouraging to see him back on the pitch.

Little deputised for the missing dup in last weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Dundee United and played the 90 minutes here.

He wasn’t tested a lot in the first half by a young Kilmarnock Reserves side but did make a wonderful save from Brown after the forward raced on to a slack backpass from Liam Hoggan.

Alex Jakubiak starts

The main event was the first appearance in a Dunfermline jersey Jakubiak. He was heavily involved in the opening 45 minutes, showing a bit of everything that he can do.

New Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

The ex-Dundee striker took a little time to find his feet but once he did he showed some great hold-up play before a bit of skill and an outside-of-the-boot through ball for Taylor Sutherland to chase.

The one thing that was missing was a goal, though he came close to that too, on 20 minutes. However, he clipped the post after firing beyond on-rushing keeper Aidan Glavin.

He was through again just before half-time, after again running in behind the defence, but couldn’t pick out his man with his cutback.

Alex Jakubiak turned out for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

A minute later he played a one-two with Owen Moffat on the edge of the box, whose effort was blocked, and finished the half with some wonderful skill on the left wing, even though it ultimately led to nothing.

Kilmarnock dominate second half

A mere 28 seconds after the restart, and after a double change that saw Paul Allan and Jakubiak replaced, Brown again found himself through on Little but this time applied the finish.

A few minutes later, it was 2-0 when this time it was Wales through on goal who had lots of time to pick his spot.

Little had to make another last-ditch save, from Wales again, who soon added his second. In between those, Steven Warnock missed from the spot.

Paul Allan in action for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Jake Sutherland finished well in the final minute to restore some pride but Dunfermline conceded another within a minute from Craik.

Line-ups

Dunfermline Reserves (3-4-3): Little; MacLeod, Young, J. Tod (Beveridge 65′); Hoggan, Allan (J. Sutherland 45′), Beagley, Fenton; Moffat (Rennie 65′), Jakubiak (Rowe 45′), T. Sutherland. Subs not used: None.

Kilmarnock Reserves: Glavin; Brannan, Mersey, Miller, Ellis, Brown (c), Smith, Quigg, Wales, Warnock, Brown. Subs: Armour, Craik, Cooper, Mackie, Burke.

More from Football

Dundee United should have another win ahead of them, while Dundee and St Johnstone face the Old Firm. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Could Dundee United be Championship Invincibles, can St Johnstone shock Rangers and are…
Darren Lyon can't wait to star for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media.
Darren Lyon turns down full-time in Championship as he looks to the future with…
Lyall Cameron celebrates as Dundee win the Championship at Queen's Park. Image: PA
Leaving Dundee United for Dundee changed everything for me says Dens star Lyall Cameron
Dundee defender Tyler French.
Dundee defender Tyler French joins Greenock Morton on loan
St Johnstone legend, Chris Millar, has retired.
20 best pictures of Chris Millar's St Johnstone career after cup-winning great announces retirement
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his debut. Image: SNS
Dundee move will do Ryan Howley 'world of good' says Coventry boss Mark Robins
Dundee defenders Antonio Portales (left) and Aaron Donnelly.
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly ready to return ahead of schedule as date set for…
Nicky Clark is closing in on a St Johnstone comeback.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark 'pushing' for Rangers game while Sven Sprangler heads home…
St Johnstone great Sergei Baltacha has been a mentor to Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone great Sergei Baltacha tips Dimitar Mitov to play in the English Premier…
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko warms up for Sierra Leone. Image: Sierra Leone Football Association
Dundee stars in Scotland U/21 action as Dee No 9 Amadou Bakayoko nets in…