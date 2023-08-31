James McPake confirms Dunfermline interest in Alex Jakubiak and gives updates on injured stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake confirms Dunfermline interest in Alex Jakubiak and gives updates on injured stars

The Pars boss is looking to bolster his attacking options with the signing of Alex Jakubiak.

By Craig Cairns
Alex Jakubiak and Dunfermline's Deniz Mehmet, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd and James McPake
Alex Jakubiak and Dunfermline's Deniz Mehmet, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd and James McPake. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC and SNS.

James McPake has confirmed Dunfermline’s interest in striker Alex Jakubiak.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after leaving Dundee this summer and has been training with the Pars squad this week.

McPake also confirmed that David Wotherspoon is still training, having been offered a deal by the club at the start of August.

It is no secret that Dunfermline are in the market to boost their attacking options.

Former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak is attracting interest from Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak is attracting interest from Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

McPake brought Jakubiak to Dens Park in 2020 but was denied his services for large spells.

James McPake surprised Dundee let Alex Jakubiak go

“He had never really had an injury in his career and then he picked up just the strangest of injuries,” said McPake.

“We never got him back in time really to have a big impact and I think he would have in the Premiership for us.

Dunfermline boss James McPake.
James McPake said Alex Jakubiak is training with the club. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“He finished last season brilliantly for Dundee, I was surprised that they let him go if I’m being honest but that is not my decision.

“He is in training and looking good. We don’t just open the door to everybody to come in and train.”

The ‘balancing act’ of signing players

Though McPake warned that he and Wotherspoon will have no shortage of offers.

“It is a fine balancing act, how long do you wait?” added the Pars boss.

“Alex has been in this week, he is looking fit, looking good.

Former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak
Former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak is a free agent. Image: SNS.

“If it is something that we both decide can be done then I would have no hesitation in doing Alex quickly but we are a bit away from that at the minute.”

There is positive news on the injury front. There are no fresh concerns following last weekend’s Fife derby defeat.

Dunfermline news ahead of Inverness

Kane Ritchie-Hosler has trained after appearing for the Reserves this week and will be in the squad for Inverness, barring any setbacks. Otherwise, it’s as you were in terms of the players available.

Deniz Mehmet and Matty Todd are also progressing well after suffering ankle injuries earlier in the season.

Deniz Mehmet
Deniz Mehmet could return from injury in the coming weeks. Image: SNS.

Mehmet is expected back in the next few weeks after rejoining training and Todd will come out of his moon boot next week.

Dunfermline are looking to get back to winning ways this weekend on their long trip to Inverness.

The Highlanders haven’t put any points on the board in the Championship yet, but McPake is wary of their threats.

A tough place to go says McPake

“I don’t really look at the form, we look at their strengths, we look where we believe we can hurt them.

“It’s always tough, going up there. I’m sure the pitch will be good at this time of the year, I’m sure.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds.
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.

“They went through a bad spell last season and then they came flying towards the end of the season and got to a Scottish Cup final.

“It’s going to be another tough game, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.”

More from Football

Barry Sellars is Arbroath's head of recruitment. Image: Gareth Jennings / DCT Media.
Buyers and Sellars: Arbroath recruitment guru Barry Sellars opens up on transfer window trials…
Rhys McCabe takes the acclaim after winning promotion to the Championship
Stunning 37-game goal stat underlines Dundee United test against Airdrieonians
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee-fence on top and Holt hitting heights for…
Callum Booth, Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford. Images: SNS
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean tells Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford and Callum Booth they…
Layton Bisland has joined Falkirk on loan from Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC.
Dundee United youngster Layton Bisland joins Falkirk on loan
Harvey Dailly, Blair Sturrock, Cameron Ferguson, Lennon Miller, Bobby Dailly
7 footballing sons of former Dundee United stars as Cameron Ferguson aims to get…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says 'never say never' on further signings as he assures…
St Johnstone have agreed a deal with Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone agree deal with Sven Sprangler but have red tape to cut through…
Mark Birighitti warming up for Dundee United
Mark Birighitti latest with Aussie outcast 'working hard' to seal Dundee United exit
Rory McAllister has made a return switch from Montrose to Peterhead. Image: Paul Reid ./ DCT Media
Montrose striker Rory McAllister makes Peterhead move