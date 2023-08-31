James McPake confirms Dunfermline interest in Alex Jakubiak and gives updates on injured stars

James McPake has confirmed Dunfermline’s interest in striker Alex Jakubiak.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after leaving Dundee this summer and has been training with the Pars squad this week.

McPake also confirmed that David Wotherspoon is still training, having been offered a deal by the club at the start of August.

It is no secret that Dunfermline are in the market to boost their attacking options.

McPake brought Jakubiak to Dens Park in 2020 but was denied his services for large spells.

James McPake surprised Dundee let Alex Jakubiak go

“He had never really had an injury in his career and then he picked up just the strangest of injuries,” said McPake.

“We never got him back in time really to have a big impact and I think he would have in the Premiership for us.

“He finished last season brilliantly for Dundee, I was surprised that they let him go if I’m being honest but that is not my decision.

“He is in training and looking good. We don’t just open the door to everybody to come in and train.”

The ‘balancing act’ of signing players

Though McPake warned that he and Wotherspoon will have no shortage of offers.

“It is a fine balancing act, how long do you wait?” added the Pars boss.

“Alex has been in this week, he is looking fit, looking good.

“If it is something that we both decide can be done then I would have no hesitation in doing Alex quickly but we are a bit away from that at the minute.”

There is positive news on the injury front. There are no fresh concerns following last weekend’s Fife derby defeat.

Dunfermline news ahead of Inverness

Kane Ritchie-Hosler has trained after appearing for the Reserves this week and will be in the squad for Inverness, barring any setbacks. Otherwise, it’s as you were in terms of the players available.

Deniz Mehmet and Matty Todd are also progressing well after suffering ankle injuries earlier in the season.

Mehmet is expected back in the next few weeks after rejoining training and Todd will come out of his moon boot next week.

Dunfermline are looking to get back to winning ways this weekend on their long trip to Inverness.

The Highlanders haven’t put any points on the board in the Championship yet, but McPake is wary of their threats.

A tough place to go says McPake

“I don’t really look at the form, we look at their strengths, we look where we believe we can hurt them.

“It’s always tough, going up there. I’m sure the pitch will be good at this time of the year, I’m sure.

“They went through a bad spell last season and then they came flying towards the end of the season and got to a Scottish Cup final.

“It’s going to be another tough game, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.”