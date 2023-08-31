Dundee eye loan swoop for Burnley attacker Marcel Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee eye loan swoop for Burnley attacker Marcel Lewis

The Dark Blues are still in the market for more signings ahead of Friday's deadline.

By George Cran
Marcel Lewis on the ball for Chelsea U/23s. Image: Shutterstock
Marcel Lewis on the ball for Chelsea U/23s. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee’s summer transfer business may not yet be finished as the Dark Blues chase a loan deal for Burnley’s Marcel Lewis.

The Dens Park side have already made 15 signings this summer with new boss Tony Docherty setting about a major rebuild.

And he’s keen to add to his attacking options still.

Lewis is a 21-year-old attacking midfielder who spent five years in the Chelsea academy setup before moving to Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

At Stamford Bridge he was called up for a training camp with England U/20s and scored for their U/23 side in the EFL Trophy.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has overseen a major rebuild this summer. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

His two years in Belgium saw just one cup appearance before he returned to England for a loan spell at Accrington Stanley.

He featured three times for the League One side before joining Burnley last summer.

Lewis has played just once for Vincent Kompany’s first team, coming on as a late sub in an EFL Cup win over Crawley Town.

At Accrington, Lewis played on the left flank but also featured as a central striker and will add to Docherty’s forward options should the deal get over the line before Friday’s deadline.

