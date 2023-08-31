Dundee eye loan swoop for Burnley attacker Marcel Lewis

Dundee’s summer transfer business may not yet be finished as the Dark Blues chase a loan deal for Burnley’s Marcel Lewis.

The Dens Park side have already made 15 signings this summer with new boss Tony Docherty setting about a major rebuild.

And he’s keen to add to his attacking options still.

Lewis is a 21-year-old attacking midfielder who spent five years in the Chelsea academy setup before moving to Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

At Stamford Bridge he was called up for a training camp with England U/20s and scored for their U/23 side in the EFL Trophy.

His two years in Belgium saw just one cup appearance before he returned to England for a loan spell at Accrington Stanley.

He featured three times for the League One side before joining Burnley last summer.

Lewis has played just once for Vincent Kompany’s first team, coming on as a late sub in an EFL Cup win over Crawley Town.

At Accrington, Lewis played on the left flank but also featured as a central striker and will add to Docherty’s forward options should the deal get over the line before Friday’s deadline.