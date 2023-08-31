Multiple fire crews tackle blaze at former Dens Road Market building

Multiple fire crews are tackling a blaze at the former Dens Road Market building in Dundee.

At least four fire crews are in attendance after the alarm was raised on Thursday evening.

Dens Road has been sealed off as firefighters continue at the scene.

It’s thought the fire started at around 8pm.

One eyewitness told The Courier: “This isn’t the first time the fire service have been called out to the former market in recent weeks.

Dens Road has closed following the blaze at the former Dens Road Market building

“Police have closed the road off and I could clearly see smoke billowing out of the roof of the former Dens Road Market building.

“There was four fire engines here when I came past.”

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.

More to follow