EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak training with Dunfermline

Ex-Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak has been training with Dunfermline this week.

Last week, we exclusively revealed that the Pars were interested in bringing the 27-year-old to East End Park.

Now, Courier Sport can reveal that Jakubiak has joined up with the Dunfermline squad for training.

Jakubiak was also in attendance at Dunfermline’s recent home Fife derby defeat on Saturday in the Scottish Championship.

Pars boss James McPake signed the English forward for Dundee back in 2020.

Alex Jakubiak a free agent after leaving Dundee

Jakubiak had a tough time with injuries, making just five appearances in his debut season.

Last season, he scored 10 goals – six in the league – as Dundee won the Scottish Championship.

He is a free agent after leaving Dundee at the end of last season.

McPake is looking to add to his attacking options and has identified Jakubiak as to bolster his options.

If he signs, he will be Dunfermline’s seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Kane Ritchie-Hosler has stepped up his recovery from injury ahead of this weekend’s trip to Inverness.

A stand-in coaching team led the Dunfermline Reserves to a 1-0 defeat against their Dundee counterpart, thanks to a goal from Dens Park new boy Mo Sylla.