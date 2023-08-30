EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak training with Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak training with Dunfermline

The 26-year-old striker scored 10 times in all competitions for the Dark Blues last season.

By Craig Cairns
Alex Jakubiak has been training with Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Ex-Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak has been training with Dunfermline this week.

Last week, we exclusively revealed that the Pars were interested in bringing the 27-year-old to East End Park.

Now, Courier Sport can reveal that Jakubiak has joined up with the Dunfermline squad for training.

Jakubiak was also in attendance at Dunfermline’s recent home Fife derby defeat on Saturday in the Scottish Championship.

Alex Jakubiak scores against Raith Rovers.
Dunfermline target Alex Jakubiak makes no mistake against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Pars boss James McPake signed the English forward for Dundee back in 2020.

Alex Jakubiak a free agent after leaving Dundee

Jakubiak had a tough time with injuries, making just five appearances in his debut season.

Last season, he scored 10 goals – six in the league – as Dundee won the Scottish Championship.

Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak wheels away after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Alex Jakubiak scored 10 times for Dundee last season. Image: SNS.

He is a free agent after leaving Dundee at the end of last season.

McPake is looking to add to his attacking options and has identified Jakubiak as to bolster his options.

If he signs, he will be Dunfermline’s seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

Dunfermline manager James McPake signed Alex Jakubiak for Dundee. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Meanwhile, Kane Ritchie-Hosler has stepped up his recovery from injury ahead of this weekend’s trip to Inverness.

A stand-in coaching team led the Dunfermline Reserves to a 1-0 defeat against their Dundee counterpart, thanks to a goal from Dens Park new boy Mo Sylla.

