EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jakubiak spotted at Fife derby amid Dunfermline interest

Dunfermline are interested in bringing former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak to East End Park.

Jakubiak was spotted at East End Park during Dunfermline’s clash with Raith Rovers this afternoon and Courier Sport can confirm that the Pars are interested in adding him to their squad.

The 26-year-old former Watford youth signed at Dens Park in 2020 under then-manager James McPake.

Now Jakubiak could be in line for a reunion with his old boss.

The speedy forward left Dundee in the summer after helping the side to promotion from the Scottish Championship.

Jakubiak scored 10 goals in the most recent season and the season before spent time on loan at Partick Thistle.

During his time at the Hornets, Jakubiak had a large number of loan moves. They were mostly to the English lower leagues but among those, he had a short but successful move to Pars’ rivals Falkirk.