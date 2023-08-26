EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jakubiak spotted at Fife derby amid Dunfermline interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jakubiak spotted at Fife derby amid Dunfermline interest

The striker played under James McPake at Dens Park.

By Craig Cairns
Former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak is attracting Dunfermline's interest. Image: SNS.
Former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak is attracting Dunfermline's interest. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are interested in bringing former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak to East End Park.

Jakubiak was spotted at East End Park during Dunfermline’s clash with Raith Rovers this afternoon and Courier Sport can confirm that the Pars are interested in adding him to their squad.

The 26-year-old former Watford youth signed at Dens Park in 2020 under then-manager James McPake.

Now Jakubiak could be in line for a reunion with his old boss.

The speedy forward left Dundee in the summer after helping the side to promotion from the Scottish Championship.

Jakubiak scored 10 goals in the most recent season and the season before spent time on loan at Partick Thistle.

During his time at the Hornets, Jakubiak had a large number of loan moves. They were mostly to the English lower leagues but among those, he had a short but successful move to Pars’ rivals Falkirk.

