EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jakubiak opens up on ‘bitter taste’ of Dundee exit and declares ‘there’s more in me’ as he ponders next move

Alex Jakubiak says his departure from Dundee left a “bitter taste” after three years with the Dens Park club.

However, he’s delighted to have ended his time as a dark blue in such thrilling fashion – with a goal in the game that won the club their first league title in nine years.

And he’s grateful for the opportunity given to him by Dundee to settle in the place he now calls home.

His time at the club was far from plain-sailing, however. When discussing this interview there was an agreement made – no talking about injuries.

It was said with the usual easy-going humour that made ‘Jak’ a popular member of the Dens Park dressing-room.

The topic proved difficult to avoid, however, because much of his career at Dundee was defined by injury, with issue after issue keeping him on the sidelines.

But the former Watford man showed what he could do when fit last campaign as he finished up with 10 goals, developing a deadly partnership with team-mate Zach Robinson.

‘Genuinely so excited’

How would he sum up his three years at Dundee, though?

“I don’t want to say it’s been a rollercoaster because that would be too clichéd – but I can’t think of another way to put it!” Jakubiak told Courier Sport.

“When I arrived, I wanted stability in my career.

“I’d been through the Watford academy and had about nine loans. I was about to turn 24 and knew I needed to settle somewhere and play football.

“That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.

“Everyone says they are ‘buzzing’ to get going when they sign for a new club – I was genuinely so excited to be at Dundee and looking forward to the challenge.

“But I got injured in the first friendly and things took a while to get settled off the pitch.

“Injuries obviously held me back the first two years, I just couldn’t get going. There was always something.

“But I finished last season with eight starts in a row with me and Zach up front.

“I still feel I have more in me than I have shown so far.

“That’s another reason why I’m disappointed to have left. I felt I’d be able to make the step up.

“I think in the end I showed if I was fit and got regular games I could score goals.”

Pitch invasion

Jakubiak’s final act as a Dundee player was to lift the Championship trophy at Ochilview.

And then proceed to give away every bit of kit on his body to jubilant fans, conducting post-match interviews on the pitch dressed only in his pants.

“It couldn’t have ended in a better way, to be honest. It was good to go out on a high,” he added.

“The game itself was crazy and so was the aftermath – I don’t think all the emotion has really sunk in yet.

“Once the final whistle went I think I just stood still for about a minute when everyone ran on.

“I just didn’t know what to do.

“Then I thought I’d better go find someone, me and Z (Zach Robinson) had spoken before that if we won the league we’d celebrate together but it was impossible to find him.

“I was grabbed by so many fans and got loads of photos and I couldn’t find anyone!

“There were fans everywhere, kids, parents everyone – it was surreal.

“I eventually got into the dressing room and it was mental in there!

“Players will play their whole careers and not experience times like that, I am grateful.”

Bitter taste

However, all would be changing shortly afterwards.

Manager Gary Bowyer was sacked five days later with Jakubiak finding out on a visit to London.

Tony Docherty would come in as his replacement almost three weeks after that and finally word on contracts began to emerge.

Jakubiak was one of 17 senior players with deals about to expire but those weeks went by with no word on whether he’d be remaining at the club.

“Before the end of the season, before we won the league, I knew I wanted to stay,” Jakubiak said.

“My agent wasn’t going around speaking to other clubs, I wanted to stay at Dundee.

Gutted but that’s football. After 3 seasons, my time at Dundee has come to an end. Had the hardest time of my life being injured, stuck to it, believed in myself and came out stronger. Couldn’t have asked for a better finish lifting the league title, a memory I’ll hold forever 💙 pic.twitter.com/jmEjomKQvJ — Alex Jakubiak (@AlexJakubiak) June 1, 2023

“My holidays have been on hold because I was waiting to hear what was going to happen.

“I love living up here, I’ve really enjoyed it. My mum moved up over a year ago and my missus is from here, it is home.

“I’m obviously disappointed but I figure it’s a 50-50 whether you get a contract or you don’t.

“The way it happened leaves a bitter taste, though.

“I didn’t hear anything and then got a phonecall to say I wouldn’t get a new deal. I thought it might have been done face-to-face but I guess not.

“I’m not wanting to sound bitter, that’s not me. It’s football, I understand.

“I’m just disappointed to leave the club.”

And so what is next for the 26-year-old?

“I don’t know what will happen next,” he added.

“Ideally I want to stay up here but you never know.

“I’ll have to wait and see what comes up.”