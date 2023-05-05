20 best pictures as Dundee claim Championship title – with raucous fans as 12th man

Dundee are champions!

After a thrilling, back-and-forth contest with Queen’s Park, the Dark Blues emerged victorious by five goals to three.

Backed by a raucous travelling support, Gary Bowyer’s side refused to give up on their Championship title dream.

They will retake their place at Scottish football’s top table next season.

And Courier Sport has picked out the best pictures from the night Dundee dug deep to get the job done.