Dundee FC 20 best pictures as Dundee claim Championship title – with raucous fans as 12th man Dundee supporters roared their team to title glory against Queen's Park - and Courier Sport has dug out the best pictures from Ochilview. Ryan Sweeney lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee's title win. Image: SNS By Sean Hamilton May 5 2023, 10.29pm Dundee are champions! After a thrilling, back-and-forth contest with Queen's Park, the Dark Blues emerged victorious by five goals to three. Backed by a raucous travelling support, Gary Bowyer's side refused to give up on their Championship title dream. They will retake their place at Scottish football's top table next season. And Courier Sport has picked out the best pictures from the night Dundee dug deep to get the job done. The Dundee support were in full voice long before kick-off. Image: SNS The visiting supporters in party mode. Image: SNS Dundee fans added colour and noise to the occasion. Image: SNS John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes were at Ochilview hoping to see Dundee do the business. Image: SNS Alex Jakubiak (right) celebrates making it 1-0 to Dundee. Image: SNS Just 13 minutes later, Lee Ashcroft made it 2-2 after Queen's Park surged into the lead. Image: SNS Zach Robinson (left) celebrates with Luke McCowan after making it 3-2 to Dundee. Image: SNS Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was an active participant on the touch line. Image: SNS There was no way these two Dundee fans were missing out on the action at Ochilview, even without tickets. Image: SNS Dundee fans celebrate their side scoring on their way to the title. Image: SNS Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 4-3 to Dundee on their way to the Championship title. Image: SNS. Luke McCowan celebrates after scoring Dundee's fifth goal with a superb strike. Image: SNS Dundee manager Gary Bowyer (centre right) stuck beside Queen's Park boss Owen Coyle (centre left) as Dark Blues fans invaded the pitch at full time. Image: SNS Adam Legzdins enjoys the celebrations on the pitch with jubilant Dundee fans. Image: SNS Skipper Ryan Sweeney is mobbed by supporters at full-time. Image: SNS Goal hero Zach Robinson receives the adulation of Dundee fans after helping secure the title. Image: SNS Paul McMullan (left) and Jordan Marshall pose for pictures with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS Lifelong Dundee fan Cammy Kerr enjoys the moment after helping the Dark Blues to the title. Image: SNS Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was a happy man at full time. Image: SNS
