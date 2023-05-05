20 best pictures as Dundee claim Championship title – with raucous fans as 12th man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
20 best pictures as Dundee claim Championship title – with raucous fans as 12th man

Dundee supporters roared their team to title glory against Queen's Park - and Courier Sport has dug out the best pictures from Ochilview.

Ryan Sweeney lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee's title win. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Dundee are champions!

After a thrilling, back-and-forth contest with Queen’s Park, the Dark Blues emerged victorious by five goals to three.

Backed by a raucous travelling support, Gary Bowyer’s side refused to give up on their Championship title dream.

They will retake their place at Scottish football’s top table next season.

And Courier Sport has picked out the best pictures from the night Dundee dug deep to get the job done.

The Dundee support were in full voice long before kick-off. Image: SNS
The visiting supporters in party mode. Image: SNS
Dundee fans added colour and noise to the occasion. Image: SNS
John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes were at Ochilview hoping to see Dundee do the business. Image: SNS
Alex Jakubiak (right) celebrates making it 1-0 to Dundee. Image: SNS
Just 13 minutes later, Lee Ashcroft made it 2-2 after Queen’s Park surged into the lead. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson (left) celebrates with Luke McCowan after making it 3-2 to Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was an active participant on the touch line. Image: SNS
There was no way these two Dundee fans were missing out on the action at Ochilview, even without tickets. Image: SNS
Dundee fans celebrate their side scoring on their way to the title. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 4-3 to Dundee on their way to the Championship title. Image: SNS.
Luke McCowan celebrates after scoring Dundee’s fifth goal with a superb strike. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer (centre right) stuck beside Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle (centre left) as Dark Blues fans invaded the pitch at full time. Image: SNS
Adam Legzdins enjoys the celebrations on the pitch with jubilant Dundee fans. Image: SNS
Skipper Ryan Sweeney is mobbed by supporters at full-time. Image: SNS
Goal hero Zach Robinson receives the adulation of Dundee fans after helping secure the title. Image: SNS
Paul McMullan (left) and Jordan Marshall pose for pictures with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Lifelong Dundee fan Cammy Kerr enjoys the moment after helping the Dark Blues to the title. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was a happy man at full time. Image: SNS

