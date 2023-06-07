EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers close in on former Hibs goalkeeper

Raith Rovers are nearing a deal for ex-Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, Courier Sport can reveal.

The Polish stopper is a free agent after being released by the Easter Road outfit at the end of the season.

And Rovers have wasted no time in tabling a multi-year contract offer, believing the towering 24-year-old to be the ideal replacement for Jamie MacDonald.

Barring any unforeseen hitches, Dabrowski — who made seven senior appearances in six seasons with the Hibees — is expected to officially arrive at Stark’s Park this week.

Dabrowski most recently enjoyed a fine loan spell with Queen of the South, making 14 appearances as the Palmerston outfit enjoyed a resurgence under his former Hibs teammate Marvin Bartley.

Prior to that, the Lech Poznan academy graduate was farmed out for formative stints at Dumbarton, Cowdenbeath and Berwick Rangers.

Busy window

The capture would be another statement of intent as Rovers’ new owners waste no time in building a competitive squad for the Championship next term.

Raith have already snapped up attacking trio Jack Hamilton, Josh Mullin and Callum Smith.

Promising prospects Scott McGill and Dylan Corr have also arrived from Hearts and Celtic respectively.

It is understood the Fifers remain in the market for two centre-halves.