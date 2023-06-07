Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers close in on former Hibs goalkeeper

Kevin Dabrowski is set to become the Stark's Park club's latest summer signing

Dabrowski during a Premiership clash against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Raith Rovers are nearing a deal for ex-Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, Courier Sport can reveal.

The Polish stopper is a free agent after being released by the Easter Road outfit at the end of the season.

And Rovers have wasted no time in tabling a multi-year contract offer, believing the towering 24-year-old to be the ideal replacement for Jamie MacDonald.

Barring any unforeseen hitches, Dabrowski — who made seven senior appearances in six seasons with the Hibees — is expected to officially arrive at Stark’s Park this week.

Dabrowski in action for Queen of the South. Image: SNS

Dabrowski most recently enjoyed a fine loan spell with Queen of the South, making 14 appearances as the Palmerston outfit enjoyed a resurgence under his former Hibs teammate Marvin Bartley.

Prior to that, the Lech Poznan academy graduate was farmed out for formative stints at Dumbarton, Cowdenbeath and Berwick Rangers.

Busy window

The capture would be another statement of intent as Rovers’ new owners waste no time in building a competitive squad for the Championship next term.

Callum Smith joined Rovers on Tuesday. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC

Raith have already snapped up attacking trio Jack Hamilton, Josh Mullin and Callum Smith.

Promising prospects Scott McGill and Dylan Corr have also arrived from Hearts and Celtic respectively.

It is understood the Fifers remain in the market for two centre-halves.

