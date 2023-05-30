Raith Rovers continue rebuild with addition of Josh Mullin on a three-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have made it two new signings in two days with the addition of Josh Mullin.

The winger joins on a three-year deal, a day after his former Livingston teammate Jack Hamilton signed up at Stark’s Park.

Most recently at Ayr United, Mullin won promotion to the Premiership while at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The 30-year-old went on to play top-flight football with Ross County before a return to Livingston.

Move to Ayr

Mullin initially joined on loan at Somerset Park at the start of the most recent campaign.

In January he was released by Livingston and signed for the Honest Men until the end of the season.

He scored 10 goals in total as Ayr finished second in the Championship before losing out to Partick Thistle in the playoffs.

Mullin is Ian Murray’s fourth summer signing after Hamilton, 18-year-old centre-back Dylan Corr and Scott McGill.

Rovers also agreed new contracts with a number of key players – most recently Aidan Connolly.

However, Jamie MacDonald was among those to leave the club after the goalkeeper’s deal expired.

The club remains in negotiations with midfielder Brad Spencer.