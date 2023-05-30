Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Raith Rovers continue rebuild with addition of Josh Mullin on a three-year deal

The winger becomes Ian Murray's fourth summer signing.

By Craig Cairns
Josh Mullin signs for Raith Rovers on a three-year deal. Image Tony Fimister.
Raith Rovers have made it two new signings in two days with the addition of Josh Mullin.

The winger joins on a three-year deal, a day after his former Livingston teammate Jack Hamilton signed up at Stark’s Park.

Most recently at Ayr United, Mullin won promotion to the Premiership while at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Josh Mullin scored 10 times for Ayr United last season. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock.

The 30-year-old went on to play top-flight football with Ross County before a return to Livingston.

Move to Ayr

Mullin initially joined on loan at Somerset Park at the start of the most recent campaign.

In January he was released by Livingston and signed for the Honest Men until the end of the season.

He scored 10 goals in total as Ayr finished second in the Championship before losing out to Partick Thistle in the playoffs.

Mullin is Ian Murray’s fourth summer signing after Hamilton, 18-year-old centre-back Dylan Corr and Scott McGill.

Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark’s Park. Image: Tony Fimister.

Rovers also agreed new contracts with a number of key players – most recently Aidan Connolly.

However, Jamie MacDonald was among those to leave the club after the goalkeeper’s deal expired.

The club remains in negotiations with midfielder Brad Spencer.

