Who is Raith Rovers new signing Dylan Corr who spent more than 10 years at Celtic?

The defender has signed a precontract Stark's Park after coming through at Celtic Park.

New Raith Rovers signing Dylan Corr. Image: Raith Rovers.
By Craig Cairns

From a footballing dad to coming through one of the top clubs in the country from a very young age, Raith Rovers’ new signing has a decent grounding in the game.

Dylan Corr has become Ian Murray’s first summer signing at Stark’s Park after the Celtic B defender penned a precontract with the club.

At 19, he has a long way to go in his development but the progress of Connor O’Riordan last season under the Rovers boss is an encouraging sign.

As is Corr’s ability to play out from the back, something he has been schooled in extensively at Celtic.

Dylan Corr played regularly for Celtic B in the Lowland League. Image: SNS.

With the way Ian Murray likes to set up his side, the athletic centre-back should fit in well with the style of play.

Celtic youth

Corr joined the Glasgow club at seven years old, was a ball attendant and went on to represent the club through the age groups.

That culminated in playing regularly for the B team last season as they finished third in the Lowland League.

He made 34 appearances, including six in the Uefa Youth League against Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Dylan Corr in action versus Shakhtar Donetsk. Image: SNS.

Corr was also part of the defence that lost 2-1 to Dunfermline in the SPFL Trust Trophy – alongside Ewan Otoo, who finished the season on loan at the Pars.

Celtic gave Corr a three-year deal in May 2020 but he had already been full-time for a year before that.

His dad is Barry-John Corr who made one appearance for Celtic as a substitute goalkeeper in 1999 – and went on to play for Queen’s Park and Motherwell among others.

In an interview with The Celtic Star last year, Dylan said his father had been the biggest influence on his career.

Dylan Corr has signed a precontract at Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers.

The signing addresses an area of the pitch that needs to be reinforced regardless of which players stay on from last season.

Editor's Picks

Conversation

