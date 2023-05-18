Highland football coach accused of child sex assaults tearfully tells jury he’s innocent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Highland football coach accused of child sex assaults tearfully tells jury he’s innocent

Mark McAuley said he has waited more than two years to clear his name and the "pain is impossible".

By Jenni Gee
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court

A Highland football coach accused of sexually assaulting two boys broke down in tears today as he proclaimed his innocence to the jury.

Mark McAuley, who ran children’s after-school football coaching sessions across Ross-shire and Sutherland, said he had waited more than two years to clear his name and the “pain is impossible”.

The third day of the trial against the 33-year-old saw him acquitted on four of the charges he had initially faced following legal arguments.

The jury at Inverness Sheriff Court is now only being asked to consider two charges of sexual assault on boys under 13, one of sexual activity with or toward a boy under 16 and two charges of directing sexual verbal communications to children.

McAuley, of Pitdinnie Place, Dunfermline, denies all the charges, alleged to have taken place between 2016 and 2019.

Accused takes to the stand

The court had previously heard from teenagers who said McAuley shared his bed with them and massaged their legs, with one of them claiming the coach had touched him intimately and another saying no line had been crossed.

Under questioning from defence counsel Wendy Culross, McAuley explained that the sleeping arrangement had simply been a practical one, as the property where he would look after the boys overnight with their mothers’ knowledge only had one bedroom and he did not have spare bedding.

He also explained that he had only detailed a sexual act to two boys because one of them had asked him to explain it and he did not want them to seek answers elsewhere.

He said: “Google is a dangerous place. If they don’t get the answers from a trusted adult they will seek it somewhere else. I was protecting them from going down a dark hole.”

‘I have been alleged to have done something I didn’t do’

During the course of his evidence McAuley, who revealed he had applied and been accepted for a job with Police Scotland prior to his arrest, broke down in tears.

He told the court: “I walked a very fine line of being their football coach, their friend, their cousin, their brother – every single relationship a teenager needs in their lives I walked that fine line.”

Asked if he regretted his actions, he said: “I regret it now because of how it was looked at by outsiders with no context.”

“I loved those boys like they were my family,” he added.

Commenting on the trial, McAuley said: “I want to move on with my life. The pain is impossible.

“I have had to wait two and a half years to have this day in court to prove my innocence.”

Closing speeches

In her closing speech to the jury, Ms Culross said: “What he did, while perhaps displaying very poor judgement, was not criminal.

“The mums trusted Mark – they were not wrong to do that.”

Fiscal depute Susan Love, however, told the jurors that the evidence that has been heard of the last three days “painted a picture of a coach who inserted himself into a family that was going through a hard time.”

“He was in a position of trust and he abused that trust,” she said. “Why would a grown adult have two young boys sleeping in his bed with him?”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald will deliver her charge tomorrow morning before they are asked to consider their verdict.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks