3 Raith Rovers talking points: Where Ian Murray should strengthen as he faces more selection issues

It was a decent performance from Raith Rovers at Cappielow on Saturday that ultimately ended in defeat.

Alex King’s early goal proved to be the difference between the sides and Ian Muray’s men overcame a sluggish opening 15 minutes to dominate much of the rest of the game.

Lewis Vaughan was on the end of the majority of Rovers’ opportunities, cracking the underside of the bar with one effort.

Late red cards for Vaughan and Tom Lang summed up a frustrating afternoon in Greenock as Morton kept their playoff chances alive with a 1-0 victory.

Courier Sport looks at some talking points from Saturday’s defeat.

New shape

Murray started with a shape he used a bit at the start of the season, with Scott Brown as the holding midfielder in a 4-1-3-2.

Aidan Connolly initially started on the left and after switching to the right was at the centre of most of what Rovers created.

Rovers have actually started in a 4-1-3-2 with Connolly on the left and Ross on the right. pic.twitter.com/gQQSx5HfhL — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) April 22, 2023

After a poor start they got a grip of the game as the first half progressed and switched to a 4-2-3-1 at half-time.

The visitors continued their dominance, forcing Morton into a triple substitution, and went close through Vaughan’s thunderous effort.

Vaughan goes close:

Murray doesn’t exactly have the numbers to experiment in the final two matches of the campaign but it will be interesting to see how he has them set up after a second preseason.

Numbers game

Lang passed a fitness test ahead of the match but Ryan Nolan and Dylan Easton were added to the injury list and missed out.

Midfielder Sam Stanton was also unavailable after his partner went into labour – leaving Rovers with just three outfield options on the bench, two of them teenage defenders.

Murray’s team selection for their trip to Ayr United this coming Saturday has already been dealt a double blow after the red cards for Lang and Vaughan.

The Rovers manager thought the decisions were “harsh” and was disappointed with the communication with referee Dan McFarlane.

Where to strengthen

By the time the team emerges from the summer to play its first League Cup group-stage tie, there will no doubt be new recruits.

But where do Rovers need to strengthen ahead of next season?

If Jamie MacDonald plays on and stays fit, they will be sorted in that department.

The midfield has also looked healthy this season – though even that was tested on Saturday.

A lot then depends on who stays and who goes – and who stays fit – but pretty much everywhere else could either be strengthened or see competition added.

The absolute priority is defence. Murray has done an excellent job putting one together under the circumstances, pulling Nolan and Connor O’Riordan out of nowhere.

That was aided by the timely return of Lang, but they have rarely if ever had three fit central defenders available.

A penalty-box striker will also likely be on the shopping list, after the January loan signings had limited success.

Murray could also look to add depth at full-back and on the wings.