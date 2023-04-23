Scott Brown insists there is still plenty motivation in Raith Rovers ranks to get results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Scott Brown insists there is still plenty motivation in Raith Rovers ranks to get results

Rovers will finish the season with matches away at Ayr United and at home to Partick Thistle.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers team captain Scot Brown. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers team captain Scot Brown. Image: SNS.

Scott Brown is expecting another difficult afternoon when his side takes on Ayr United this weekend.

The Raith Rovers team captain was encouraged by the performance in Saturday’s defeat to Morton.

Alex King gave the home side a lead two minutes in but despite controlling most of the game, Ian Murray’s men couldn’t find an equaliser.

Late red cards for Tom Lang and Lewis Vaughan means two more players ruled out for their next game before the final whistle had blown to end Saturday’s.

“We showed there is plenty motivation in that dressing room to get results,” said Brown.

“We need to do it for ourselves, we need to do it for everyone at the club.

“We’ve got two games to try and win.

Difficult pitch

“We’ll be down to Ayr next week – probably short on numbers again, but we’ll be back out there.

“I thought we played well. We came down here on a difficult pitch and dominated the ball – we passed it well after the first 15 minutes.

“We can’t afford to start the way we started, but after that we have relative control of the game.

“I don’t think we got outplayed in any way.

Scott Brown and teammate Ross Millen. Image: SNS.

“With the small numbers we’ve got though, the boys did great.

“To lose the early goal was a big blow to us, but there’s a lot to be positive about.

“It’s hard, we’re not far away from the end of the season and it’s pretty tough just now.

“It’s just one of those things, you just need to roll your sleeves up and go week in, week out.

“The boys in there are probably feeling that a bit, but it’s just one of those things.”

Difficult referee

Like many involved in the game, Brown was surprised it ended with as many cautions from the referee as it did.

Dan McFarlane gave Lang a second yellow for persistent fouling and Vaughan picked up his second booking for dissent.

A fairly tame affair somehow ended with one side down to nine men.

Scott Brown and teammate Brad Spencer. Image: SNS.

“He seems like a relatively new ref at this level, I’ve never seen him before,” said Brown. “It didn’t feel like a dirty game.

“It’s getting towards the end of the season and it seems like we’re getting new referees at times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray will be looking to strengthen this summer. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: Where Ian Murray should strengthen as he faces more…
Arbroath's Championship survival fight will go down to the wire. Image: SNS
Arbroath: What next for Angus side's Championship survival bid after late Cove Rangers collapse?
Steven MacLean can be happy with his day's work. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean report card: St Johnstone interim boss assessed as Steve Brown now likely…
Brechin City players lift the Highland League title. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media.
VIDEO: Exclusive highlights, images and interviews from Brechin City's Highland League title success
United players take the fans' acclaim. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: A stunning 13-day swing as diligent defender banishes Livingston…
Brechin City celebrate their Highland League title success. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media
VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's Highland League Glebe Park title party as Kieran Inglis says…
Alex Jakubiak sees a chance go begging at Inverness. Image: SNS.
3 talking points from Dundee's frustrating day in Inverness
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean confident team 'will be fine' with more displays…
Party time for Stirling. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy gets Stirling Albion title party started — as another…
Morgyn Neill celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell refuses to make excuses for 'poor' Arbroath as they crash to damaging…

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
2
2
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
3
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
4
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
5
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
6
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
7
Burrell Street was blocked by the incident. Image: Freddy Findlay.
Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff
8
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park
9
One of many beautiful £750k homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
10
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for

More from The Courier

Summer Wroniecki and her team came in fourth place in the hip hop category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth coach and Fife cheerleaders represent Scotland in world championships
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 Southbound accident Picture shows; M90 Southbound accident . M90. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 23/04/2023
M90: Emergency services attend car flipped on roof
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
Ist Dan Sandy Johnstone leads the youngsters in the opening parade at Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: OAP black belt bagpiper Sandy calls the tune as Scottish karate championships…
The new Har Barbers is set to open in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife barber aims to stay a cut above with new Kirkcaldy salon
Nicholas Cruden.
Register for Fife man who sent explicit picture to '13-year-old girl'
Lee Hutchison.
Monifieth birthday party attacker could have killed liver rupture victim, court hears
The deposit return scheme has been delayed. Image: Shutterstock.
Inside track on SNP’s deposit return scheme chaos as drinks firms left in limbo
3
An aerial view of a sandy beach along Tiree island in Scotland with houses and a turquoise sea lagoon in the background; Shutterstock ID 2259918269; purchase_order: ; job:
How coastal communities fear fishing ban proposal threatens their existence
Jamie McGrath celebrates his stunner. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin offers Jamie McGrath fitness update as Dundee United boss hails the 'Rolls-Royce'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]