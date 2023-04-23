Fife Man taken to hospital after car flips on to roof on M90 in Fife Emergency crew were called to the incident, which happened between junctions two and three on the southbound lane of the M90. By Laura Devlin April 23 2023, 2.42pm Share Man taken to hospital after car flips on to roof on M90 in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4330039/emergency-services-car-flipped-m90/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services were called shortly before 2pm. Image Fife Jammer Locations. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation