Perth coach and Fife cheerleaders represent Scotland in world championships

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife girl injured in a freak accident as she recovered from cancer is among those who represented Scotland at the cheerleading and dance world championships in Florida.

The International Cheer Union (ICU) world championships took place in Orlando from Wednesday until Friday.

It was a record-breaking year for Team Scotland, with two cheer teams qualifying for finals for the first time and a pom team winning back-to-back championships.

Perth cheerleading coach Emma Harper and four other young athletes from Fife also took part in the tournament.

Cupar cheerleader overcame cancer and freak leg injury

Summer Wroniecki, 14, from Cupar, and her team came in fourth place in the hip hop category.

Her mum Karen told The Courier: “It was a very tough competition, but they performed really well.

“She is very tired but she is just happy and excited that she performed on the stage because she has watched it on the TV for a few years and it has been her dream.

“Everyone is delighted, we will be celebrating in any way that we can when we get home.”

Summer’s achievement comes after she was badly injured in a freak accident and overcame cancer.

She was diagnosed with cancer at the age of three and underwent a major hip operation to remove a tumour.

She then broke her leg when she was blown from a giant inflatable in 2015.

The Bell Baxter High pupil still has issues with her hip years after receiving the all-clear and wears specially designed shoes as one leg is three centimetres shorter than the other.

Glenrothes girl makes the cheer finals

Maddison Gilmour, 15, from Glenrothes, is on the senior cheer team – which came in ninth place.

She told The Courier: “I’m really happy. I am feeling good – we did better than we expected.

“It was scary but we had lots of fun

“When we were backstage waiting to go on we were all really nervous but afterwards we were all crying and just really proud of ourselves.

“I am feeling really sore, I am going to sleep a lot when I get home.”

Maddison, an S4 pupil at Glenrothes High School, was awarded a Courier Gold Star for her achievements last year.

Ellie Goldwyre, from Rosyth, is also on the senior cheer team.

The 17-year-old has waited three years to compete on Team Scotland – with previous attempts dashed due to Covid-19.

Her mum Lynsey said: “For Ellie this has been a long waiting game to make her dreams come true and hit the world’s dance floor.

“The whole experience was unreal, the atmosphere at the arena was electric.”

‘We’re so proud of them’

Leah Grieve and Jessica King were both part of the new youth unified cheer team, which finished 10th in its debut year.

The girls, both aged 14 and pupils at Inverkeithing High School, train at Spotlight Cheer and Dance in Dunfermline.

It was also the first time the pair have been a part of Team Scotland and already have their eyes on a place next year.

Leah’s mum Louise said: “They did extremely well. We’re so proud of them.

“It was the first time Scotland has had a youth team go to the world championships, they’ve had a junior team but never a youth one.

“They loved it and have had the time of their life.

“It’s been overwhelming for us as parents, watching them on such a big stage.

“I woke up on Friday morning in such a daze.”

Jessica’s mum Annmarie added: “They’ve been training at Spotlight since Jessica was five and Leah was six.

“Now they are part of team Scotland for the first time.

“The support from other countries as well has been amazing. The girls have loved every second of their experience.

“It’s been great for their confidence.”