Gold Star awarded to Team Scotland cheerleader Maddison Gilmour, from Glenrothes

Glenrothes teenager Maddison Gilmour travels hundreds of miles a week to hone her talent for cheerleading.

She also practises for up to eight hours weekly – and her efforts paid off when she was selected to represent Scotland at a world championship in the USA.

But she has had to overcome serious mental health issues to stay at the top of her game – all while studying for exams.

So it’s for that dedication and determination that we have awarded Maddison a Courier Gold Star.

Maddison, 15, is an S4 pupil at Glenrothes High School. She’s also a member of the Rain AllStars cheer squad in Musselburgh and the national team which trains around the country.

The type of cheerleading Maddison does is highly-skilled, requiring strength, coordination and team-work, and involves stunts, gymnastics and dance rather than the scholastic cheerleading most people are familiar with.

She was nominated for our award by family friend Sarah McFall, who said: “I’ve seen what she does, throwing people in the air, and it’s absolutely amazing.

“The amount of time and travel she puts into it, I don’t know how she does it.

“And she has her exams and schoolwork at the same time.”

Maddison was first selected for Team Scotland in 2019 but Covid struck before the championship the following spring.

She was chosen again for next year’s event – proving that she won’t allow her mental health difficulties to hold her back.

Next April, she and mum Michelle Stevenson will travel to Orlando with Team Scotland for the ICU World Cheerleading Championships.

Maddison has been cheerleading since she was five, and said: “When I first got selected for Team Scotland it was a massive shock.”

Describing her love for the sport, she said: “It just distracts you from everything else. It’s something I’ve done all my life and they are just like a second family to me.”

