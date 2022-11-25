Gold Star awarded to Team Scotland cheerleader Maddison Gilmour, from Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gold Star awarded to Team Scotland cheerleader Maddison Gilmour, from Glenrothes

By Cheryl Peebles
November 25 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 8 2022, 1.28am
Maddison Gilmour is recognised for her talent, dedication and determination. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Glenrothes teenager Maddison Gilmour travels hundreds of miles a week to hone her talent for cheerleading.

Glenrothes teenager Maddison Gilmour travels hundreds of miles a week to hone her talent for cheerleading.

She also practises for up to eight hours weekly – and her efforts paid off when she was selected to represent Scotland at a world championship in the USA.

But she has had to overcome serious mental health issues to stay at the top of her game – all while studying for exams.

So it’s for that dedication and determination that we have awarded Maddison a Courier Gold Star.

Maddison, 15, is an S4 pupil at Glenrothes High School. She’s also a member of the Rain AllStars cheer squad in Musselburgh and the national team which trains around the country.

Maddison is already in training to compete with Team Scotland in Orlando in April. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The type of cheerleading Maddison does is highly-skilled, requiring strength, coordination and team-work, and involves stunts, gymnastics and dance rather than the scholastic cheerleading most people are familiar with.

She was nominated for our award by family friend Sarah McFall, who said: “I’ve seen what she does, throwing people in the air, and it’s absolutely amazing.

“The amount of time and travel she puts into it, I don’t know how she does it.

“And she has her exams and schoolwork at the same time.”

Sarah McFall nominated Maddison for a Gold Star for her talent and dedication. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Maddison was first selected for Team Scotland in 2019 but Covid struck before the championship the following spring.

She was chosen again for next year’s event – proving that she won’t allow her mental health difficulties to hold her back.

Next April, she and mum Michelle Stevenson will travel to Orlando with Team Scotland for the ICU World Cheerleading Championships.

Maddison has been cheerleading since she was five, and said: “When I first got selected for Team Scotland it was a massive shock.”

Describing her love for the sport, she said: “It just distracts you from everything else. It’s something I’ve done all my life and they are just like a second family to me.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Gold Stars awarded to nine Baldragon Academy pupils for their achievements in beekeeping

