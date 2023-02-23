Brad Spencer ‘not looking ahead’ as Raith Rovers prepare for busy month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Brad Spencer ‘not looking ahead’ as Raith Rovers prepare for busy month

By Craig Cairns
February 23 2023, 3.23pm Updated: February 23 2023, 3.25pm
Brad Spencer has been one of the first names on the Raith team sheet. Image: SNS.
Brad Spencer has been one of the first names on the Raith team sheet. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers are taking it “game by game”, according to Brad Spencer, as the club prepares for a potentially season-defining month.

In March, Rovers will travel to Ibrox to take on Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-final before facing Hamilton Accies in the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

The next few weeks also present a chance to start climbing the Scottish Championship.

Ian Murray’s side is 13 matches unbeaten in all competitions but too many draws have seen them close in on the teams above without moving up many places.

Spencer and teammate Jamie Gullan celebrate. Image: SNS.

Friday night is a chance to go within two points of third-place Ayr United.

Busy schedule

“We want to keep the run going, we’re just taking it game by game,” said Spencer.

“We’ve got a lot of games coming up so at the moment we just want to focus on the next one and not look ahead – we’ll be ready to go again on Friday night.”

“They’ve always been a tough game. There’s a reason they’re high up in the league, they’re a good team.

“They play some nice stuff and have some good players that can cause problems, so we need to be right on our game and be ready for it.”

Rovers play some decent football themselves and have regularly drawn plaudits from opposition managers.

Spencer said this is partly down to Murray putting a lot of responsibility on to his players.

“He gives you the trust to go out and play. He puts a lot of trust in you to figure things out on the pitch. I’m enjoying it,” he said.

Spencer and midfielder partner Scott Brown are two of the first names on Murray’s team sheet and their bond off the pitch is reaping rewards on it.

Spencer and midfield partner Scott Brown. Image: SNS.

“We’ve got a good relationship off the park, we’re in the same car school,” added Spencer.

“We’ve built a good relationship through that. I’m enjoying playing with Broony, he’s a good player.

“We compliment each other very well and I can see the benefits of it.”

Contract talks

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and confirmed that talks have begun with the club.

He has already triggered the option of an extra year should he choose to stay, but added: “I just want to play football to the best of my ability and let everything else take its course.”

Manager Murray confirmed that talks had begun with “two or three” of his players.

“There are players we want to keep but we also understand that if you’ve done well then there are always other suitors around,” he said.

“We’d like to think that they’re happy here, they’re playing regular football and you can see that we’re slowly building week by week and brick by brick.

“First we’ll get the Rangers game out the way then see where we are after that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Dundee United target Bill Hamid in action for DC United. Image: Angel Marchini/Shutterstock
Dundee United set to snap up USA international goalkeeper Bill Hamid
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter. Image: Craig Brown.
John Potter challenges Kelty Hearts to take impressive performances into final quarter of the…
Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
5 key themes from Mark Ogren interview – and how Dundee United fans reacted
From left: Kelty Hearts' John Potter, Darren Jamieson and Jamie Barjonas. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Late goals and an impressive record against full-time teams- Kelty Hearts season so far…
Josh Mulligan earned praise from Dundee boss Gary Bowyer for his performance at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.
Dundee youngsters have to learn quickly says boss Gary Bowyer
St Johnstone's Charlie Gilmour
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour 'flying' on comeback trail and could play again for…
An Angus exhibition is set to showcase the footballing heritage of the county. Supplied: Angus Council collections.
Forgotten images of football in Angus as exhibit celebrates Scotland's national game
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone injury boost - Ryan McGowan on track for shock early comeback

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
Emergency services at the house fire on Crieff Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.
Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment
SSE power cut
Almost 500 homes in the dark as Blackford hit by power cut
Fife-based SNP transport minister jeered for praising train services in the region

Editor's Picks

Most Commented