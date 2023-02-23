Almost 500 homes in the dark as Blackford hit by power cut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Almost 500 homes in Blackford are without power amid an unexpected blackout.

SSE, who supply energy to the Perthshire village, says online that around 489 customers are affected by the issue — which was reported shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday.

The cause is unknown, however SSE says the disruption in supply is unexpected.

Postcodes in the PH4 area south of Auchterarder are affected as well those who live within the FK15 postcode district – which includes Greenloaning and Dunblane.

The supplier’s website says it is hoped power will be restored by 7pm.

One local resident told The Courier she had to travel to a relative’s house because of the disruption.

She said: “We’ve been quite lucky this winter, especially in the storms and high winds.

“So far they are saying power should be restored by 7pm.

“A lot of people here work from home, including me, so it is causing some issues.”

Supply expected to return by 7pm

An SSE spokesperson said: “There is a power outage affecting 489 customers in the Blackford area.

“Customers lost supply at 3.35pm today and SSEN engineers were dispatched to site.

“We anticipate that power will be restored by 7pm.

“SSEN would like to thank any customers affected by this power outage and to assure them that we are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore their supply.”