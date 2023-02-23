ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment

By Andrew Liddle
February 23 2023, 4.19pm
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
Labour and the Tories have made terrible choices for leader, so is it the SNP's turn now?

Two recent leadership contests have come to define the kamikaze nature of contemporary British politics.

In 2015, the Labour Party, reeling from the defeat of the inadequate Ed Miliband, decided to throw away decades of rehabilitation work by electing the neo-Trotskyist Jeremy Corbyn as leader.

Less than a decade later, the Conservative Party would experience a similar moment, having lost its identity and sense of purpose following Boris Johnson’s demise and turning – albeit briefly – to the lunatic Liz Truss.

In both cases, it was British politics and the British people who suffered.

To this utterly (un)illustrious list it seems we can now add a third leadership election: the SNP in 2023.

The writer Andrew Liddle nest to a quote: "as with Corbyn and Truss – we, the people, have to live under an incompetent in the meantime."

The fact alone that Humza Yousaf is now considered the frontrunner to become the new SNP leader tells you everything you need about the quality of the contest.

He is like King Midas, only everything he touches turns to catastrophe.

Yousaf record makes him a poor choice for SNP leader

An MSP since 2011, his only achievement has been utterly failing at every ministerial job he has been given, and yet somehow still being promoted.

Transport, Justice and now Health – three of the most important devolved ministries – have all been engulfed in chaos and ultimately irreparably damaged by Yousaf’s stewardship.

Humza Yousaf in front of a Humza for Scotland poster.
Humza Yousaf is tipped to become SNP leader – and First Minister. Image: PA.

We can only be thankful that, for now at least, he has not managed to get his hands on finance, the economy or education.

Senior SNP politicians and members who think his track record of disaster will somehow stop on the steps of Bute House are deluding themselves and damaging the country.

Then there is his platform.

Yousaf’s positioning of himself as ‘continuity’ Nicola Sturgeon might be an electoral tactic. But it is one that does not bode well for his prospects as SNP leader.

Indeed, while Sturgeon claimed to not have the energy left for the job, her resilience was undoubtedly sapped by the gross policy failures of the last six months.

Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon in the Scottish Parliament.
Humza Yousaf – the continuity Nicola Sturgeon candidate?

Gender recognition reform, the deposit return scheme and the ban on alcohol advertising are just three examples that immediately spring to mind.

That Yousaf is apparently determined to continue with these disastrous policies – not to mention the coalition of calamity with the Scottish Green Party – reflects poorly on his judgement.

Forbes’ shot at SNP leader role is all but finished

Kate Forbes, the Finance Secretary once removed, is a far better administrator and would be a far better First Minister. But it now seems all but certain she will be rejected by SNP members because of her conservative views on social issues.

That’s if she even makes it to the end of the contest.

Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes’ comments on same sex marriage and gender reform may have cost her the SNP leadership: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Forbes’ willingness to speak honestly and directly is, in some ways, refreshing, if only because she comes from a Nationalist tradition where expressing an opinion divergent from the leadership is anathema.

But she has also proved herself startlingly naïve to think that stating such views would not lead to a backlash among socially progressive SNP members, the very constituency she needs to court in her bid to become leader.

Labour – and Union – look set to be the winner here

The final contender is Ash Regan, whose only credential to lead the SNP seems to be that she was so disgusted with SNP policy that she resigned from the SNP government.

The epitome of ‘didn’t know who she was until she wasn’t’, she has no platform beyond trashing the record of her own party in power and offering extreme solutions to a party membership hungry for action of any sort.

In that respect, she could be the SNP’s Jeremy Corbyn.

Just as the Labour Party was the chief beneficiary of lunatic Liz’s 49 days in office at a UK level, so too will it profit electorally in Scotland once the SNP has a new leader, whoever it is.

That may lead to better government and a more secure Union in the future.

The only problem is that – as with Corbyn and Truss – we, the people, have to live under an incompetent in the meantime.

