SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in Tayside

Dundee-based health secretary Humza Yousaf is being accused of “betraying” patients in the city after running for SNP leader while failing to meet promises over a cancer doctor recruitment crisis.

We can reveal fresh concerns over long vacancies in key roles at NHS Tayside’s scandal-hit breast oncology department.

It comes as Scotland’s Auditor General – who scrutinises public spending – warns Mr Yousaf’s recovery plan for the NHS lacks detailed action and recruitment targets are set to be missed across Scotland.

Official figures, obtained under freedom of information rules, reveal:

There have been no applications and no interviews for four clinical and medical breast oncology consultant posts at NHS Tayside

One of the roles has been vacant for 876 days

A further therapeutic radiographer post remains unfilled despite interviews being carried out in April and again in December.

The health board has been able to recruit a principal radiographer for the breast cancer department.

However, as of January 23, 315 patients in Tayside had been referred to hospitals elsewhere in the country as a result of the vacancies.

‘Broken promises’

Mr Yousaf, who is currently the front runner to become Scotland’s next first minister, has repeatedly pledged to get a grip on the recruitment crisis.

But political opponents accused him of breaking his promise.

Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “The facts are clear for all to see – the cabinet secretary has broken his promise to fill these vital roles.

“That there have been no interviews for some roles is simply shocking and shows just how low down on the minister’s to-do list this is.

“To run for first minister while failing to get a handle on this crisis is a cruel betrayal of the people of Tayside.

“Once more, the people of Tayside are being failed.”

Courier investigation reveals flaws

A feature-length documentary by The Courier revealed claims of a cover-up of failings in government-commissioned reports after around 200 breast cancer patients were given lower doses of chemotherapy drugs.

The findings said patients were put at a 1-2% increased risk of having their cancer return – but experts have rubbished the claim.

NHS Tayside saw an exodus of consultants after they accused bosses of throwing them “under the bus”.

Those closest to the scandal warn the health board will not be able to move on or recruit the doctors it needs until a public inquiry is held.

But Mr Yousaf has repeatedly rebuffed calls from patients, families and every other political party at Holyrood to order one.

Ms Baillie said: “Years after this crisis was uncovered and months after The Courier’s vital investigation, no action has been taken.

“We simply cannot have people in Tayside being forced to travel for the care they need.”

The Auditor General’s report found patients are waiting longer for treatment on Mr Yousaf’s watch, including those with potential cancer diagnoses.

Mr Yousaf’s campaign team did not respond to a request for comment.

But a spokesman for the health secretary in his government role said he has visited the department in Ninewells on “a number of occasions” to meet staff and hear their views.

‘Not interested in solutions’

The spokesman added: “Jackie Baillie does not appear interested in solutions to the challenges that face our health service.

“By contrast, the Scottish Government is working with NHS Tayside to support the board to take forward a rebuild plan for recruitment of oncology consultants, specialist nursing, and other support staff to deliver a local service.”

NHS Tayside said there has been “encouraging progress” over the past two months and pointed to the hiring of a locum – or temporary – breast oncologist.

It said this means the majority of breast cancer treatment is now being delivered to patients in Tayside, with a “small number” being required to travel.

Further “recruitment opportunities” for the vacancies will go live in the coming months.