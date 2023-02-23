Forgotten images of football in Angus as exhibit celebrates Scotland’s national game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forgotten images of football in Angus as exhibit celebrates Scotland’s national game

By Glen Barclay
February 23 2023, 6.00am
An Angus exhibition is set to showcase the footballing heritage of the county. Supplied: Angus Council collections.
An Angus exhibition is set to showcase the footballing heritage of the county. Supplied: Angus Council collections.

This year marks the 150 anniversary of competitive football in Scotland and to celebrate the occasion Angus Archives have compiled an exhibition to showcase the county’s role in the beautiful game.

The exhibition, titled ‘The People’s Game’, will be held in Restenneth Priory by Forfar and will feature a treasure trove of items on display.

Visitors can peruse the archive of Angus football, taking in the photos, programmes and objects that best signify the past 150 years.

Two young fans peek over the Links Park fences to see their beloved Montrose FC play. Supplied: Angus Council collections.

Craig Pearson, Lead Archivist at the Angus Archives said: “We have three cases, two of the cases are full of information about the professional clubs and one has information on junior, amateur and women’s football.”

Or take a stab at an Angus version of traditional newspaper game, Spot the Ball.

He added: “We have edited some of our photographs from the collection to remove the ball to get visitors an interactive experience so it’s not all just reading.”

The beautiful game in Angus

Angus boasts four senior men’s sides within its county lines – Arbroath, Brechin City, Forfar Athletic and Montrose.

With eight junior sides and umpteen amateur outfits also providing joy and heartbreak to football fans all across the region.

Arbroath are the oldest of Angus’ professional clubs, formed in 1878, a year older than Montrose.

Forfar Athletic were founded seven years later in 1885 and Brechin just inside the 20th century, in 1906 when players from the city’s two junior outfits joined together.

Craig said: “We touch upon the history of the Angus Derby, which was and is an important thing with four major teams from one area creating numerous big rivalries.”

Montrose FC in action during the pre-war time period. Image: Supplied: Angus Council collections.

The first recorded competitive Angus derby saw Arbroath run out emphatic victors over Forfar Athletic.

The ‘Smokies’ taking the Scottish Cup 2nd Round win by nine goals to one in 1885.

However, despite their lack lustre debut derby display, it is Forfar Athletic who boast the most impressive record in Angus matches.

Throughout the decades the sides have regularly leapfrogged each other. Swapping divisions, yet maintaining their fierce rivalries.

The halcyon days coming between 1972 and 1976 for Montrose when they reached the semi-finals of the League Cup and the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup twice.

The recent resurgence of Arbroath FC under Angus football legend Dick Campbell is a prime example of what the county can offer.

Narrowly missing out on promotion to Scotland’s top flight last season.

They are the only Angus side to have plied their trade in the highest league, playing nine seasons in the top tier from 1935 onward.

In 2021 Brechin City were relegated from the SPFL, dropping down to the Highland League following a disappointing defeat to Kelty Hearts.

Angus football exhibition

Angus has never seen one of its sides claim a first division trophy or lift the Scottish Cup but it has had its fair share of sporting greatness.

From impressive cup runs to the unlikeliest of promotion charges there has never been a dull moment in the 150 years of fitbaw.

Craig said: “The exhibition is a flavour of the kind of collections we have.

“We have some original plans from Forfar Athletic dating back to the 1920s which illustrate the proposal of a stand for fans to sit in.”

Brechin City face Montrose FC in 1906. Image: Supplied: Angus Council collections.

The exhibition has an extensive collection of images.

“We also have some nice pictures, the earliest being of Lindertis FC, a factory side from Kirriemuir, in 1887.

“The earliest mention of Lindertis was in 1883 in the Dundee Advertiser so it’s a great early example of how far back our archives go,” added Craig.

Promoting Angus football

The footballing produce of Angus have also acquitted themselves with great aplomb, spreading their wings to play all over the country, doing the county proud.

“We have a letter-book from Arbroath FC from the 1930s and will have it displayed on a page where they discuss the sale of George Mutch to Manchester United.

Gayfield Park, home of Arbroath Football Club, October 1950.

“In 1935 he went for £800 which was quite the sum of money.

“He only played for Arbroath for one season so he obviously made quite an impact and later signed for Preston North End who at the time were a very successful club.”

Mutch went on to score the FA Cup winning goal in the 1938 final against Huddersfield Town.

Craig is hopeful that the exhibition can help inform the county of its football heritage and potentially grow the archive.

“We rely on donations so hopefully this exhibition can encourage people to share things that they might have gathered over the years.”

The exhibition will run from March 1 to September 30 with free admission, opening from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

