St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour ‘flying’ on comeback trail and could play again for Callum Davidson this season

St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour had to cut short a successful loan with Cove Rangers when a serious ankle injury required surgery.

But the St Johnstone midfielder is now “flying” on the comeback trail, manager Callum Davidson reported.

And he could even yet be an end-of-season Premiership option for the Perth boss.

“Charlie’s rehab is going well,” said Davidson.

“He got a bad injury but he’s flying at the moment and isn’t feeling any pain.

“He’s desperate to crack on.

“That’s good news.

“He’s on a running machine just now and hopefully next week we can progress him onto the grass.”

Missed by Cove

The last of Gilmour’s 16 games for Cove was on December 23, at which point they were eighth in the Championship table.

The loan was panning out exactly as the former Arsenal and Norwich City player and Davidson were hoping.

“It went very well,” said Davidson.

“He played every game.

“Charlie was a really important part of their team and Cove’s results were quite good.

“Jim (McIntyre) spoke very highly of him and I think he’s been a big miss for them.

“He’d gone to a level below our league to go and prove himself.”

Davidson, who revealed Callum Booth is also recovering well from his latest injury, added: “Once Charlie is fit again he’ll be available.

“We don’t actually have many games coming up – I think it’s four games in six weeks – which is a little bit frustrating for us as a team.

“But it’s a plus for the boys coming back from injuries.”

Gilmour’s contract with Saints runs out in the summer and he has been linked with a move to Dundee.