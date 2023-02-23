St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour ‘flying’ on comeback trail and could play again for Callum Davidson this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour ‘flying’ on comeback trail and could play again for Callum Davidson this season

By Eric Nicolson
February 23 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 23 2023, 2.16pm
St Johnstone's Charlie Gilmour
St Johnstone's Charlie Gilmour. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour had to cut short a successful loan with Cove Rangers when a serious ankle injury required surgery.

But the St Johnstone midfielder is now “flying” on the comeback trail, manager Callum Davidson reported.

And he could even yet be an end-of-season Premiership option for the Perth boss.

“Charlie’s rehab is going well,” said Davidson.

“He got a bad injury but he’s flying at the moment and isn’t feeling any pain.

Charlie Gilmour
Charlie Gilmour was on-loan at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

“He’s desperate to crack on.

“That’s good news.

“He’s on a running machine just now and hopefully next week we can progress him onto the grass.”

Missed by Cove

The last of Gilmour’s 16 games for Cove was on December 23, at which point they were eighth in the Championship table.

The loan was panning out exactly as the former Arsenal and Norwich City player and Davidson were hoping.

“It went very well,” said Davidson.

“He played every game.

“Charlie was a really important part of their team and Cove’s results were quite good.

“Jim (McIntyre) spoke very highly of him and I think he’s been a big miss for them.

“He’d gone to a level below our league to go and prove himself.”

Davidson, who revealed Callum Booth is also recovering well from his latest injury, added: “Once Charlie is fit again he’ll be available.

“We don’t actually have many games coming up – I think it’s four games in six weeks – which is a little bit frustrating for us as a team.

“But it’s a plus for the boys coming back from injuries.”

Gilmour’s contract with Saints runs out in the summer and he has been linked with a move to Dundee.

