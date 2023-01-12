St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour needs ankle operation as Cove Rangers loan is cut short

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Gilmour has returned to St Johnstone after his loan spell with Cove Rangers was cut short as a result of the midfielder needing an ankle operation.

The former Arsenal and Norwich City man, who has been linked with a summer move to Dundee when his Saints contract runs out, was a first team regular with Cove before he sustained the injury in a 2-0 win against Hamilton Accies on December 23.

He’ll now spend his rehab period of several months back at McDiarmid Park.

The Football Club can confirm that Charlie Gilmour has returned to St Johnstone from his loan at Cove Rangers following an ankle operation. Everyone at the Club wishes Charlie a speedy recovery. Full story below 👇#SJFC | @CoveRangersFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 12, 2023

“It’s been a difficult time since I picked up the injury at the end of December,” said Gilmour. “Especially as I was enjoying my football when I joined Cove in the Summer.

I can’t thank them enough for my time there and I wish them all the best for the rest of the season.

“I need to keep my head up and begin the hard work of getting back fit and playing football.

“I have a great medical team around me to help me get back to where I want to be and doing what I love.”

Gilmour was picked up as a free agent by Callum Davidson and had a successful loan with Alloa Athletic last season before being recalled to Perth a year ago.