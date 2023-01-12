PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Game on or game off for Dee and is McGrath the man for Utd?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It never rains but pours on Sandeman Street.

Dundee United’s good run came to an end at the hands of Rangers while Dundee missed out on victory at Raith Rovers.

And then were washed out of Tuesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline.

But what’s next?

Our Dundee man George Cran is on hosting duty this week and he’s joined by United writer Alan Temple and our very own Bear, Graeme Finnan, too.

They’ll dissect all the big storylines this week – ins, outs and who’s shaking it all about.

