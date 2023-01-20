St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson opens up on John Mahon exit to Sligo Rovers and injury set-back that prompted Adam Montgomery return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has outlined his thinking in allowing John Mahon to leave the club and clinching a second loan deal for Adam Montgomery.

Mahon’s contract was cut short last week, with a return to Sligo Rovers announced shortly after.

Montgomery, meanwhile, rejoined Saints from Celtic until the end of the season after Callum Booth picked up a training ground groin injury that will postpone a comeback for the best part of two months.

“John was looking to leave,” said Davidson. “He wanted to go back to Ireland, so the decision was best for both parties.

“With Adam, we’d had him there and he played well.

“Unfortunately, Callum Booth is out for six to eight weeks, it’s an unfortunate one. It’s his groin, the poor guy isn’t carrying much luck just now.

“We felt Adam was good for us in the first half of the season, especially going forward. He’s got that threat and composure as a young man, energy as well.

“It’s good to get him back and he’s allowed to play in the cup. Hopefully, we’ll get a couple more in.”

Melker Hallberg should be available to face Rangers on Saturday but Ryan McGowan is a doubt as a result of a groin injury picked up against Livingston.

Murray Davidson isn’t yet ready to feature.