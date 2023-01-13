St Johnstone secure second Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic defender Adam Montgomery will return to St Johnstone for the rest of the season.

The wing-back’s short-term spell with Saints came to an end at the start of this month and he has been training with his parent club this week.

Ange Postecoglou confirmed that the Hoops would be happy for him to complete the 2022/23 campaign at McDiarmid Park after he became a first team regular under Callum Davidson.

And Courier Sport understands a deal has been now agreed for that to happen.

It should mean Montgomery will be available for selection for Saints’ clash with Livingston on Saturday.