Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou happy for Adam Montgomery to extend St Johnstone loan to end of the season

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has given St Johnstone the green light to extend Adam Montgomery’s loan through to the end of the season.

The young left-back’s spell with Saints is due to come to an end next month.

Callum Davidson has Callum Booth and Tony Gallacher available again but neither made his match-day squad at Parkhead on Christmas Eve, despite the fact Montgomery wasn’t able to play against his parent club.

And the Perth boss said recently that he “wouldn’t rule out” asking the Hoops if the Scotland under-21 international could stay at McDiarmid Park for the second half of the Premiership campaign.

“I think he is happy there,” said Postecoglou.

“He is contributing there and it’s important for us that our young players are playing.

“Callum is a good coach for Adam.

“He develops young players well and we’d be happy for him to stay there.

“But, obviously, that has got to be agreed by all parties.”

‘Big future’

Davidson said previously: “Adam has performed well, which I’m really pleased about. He’s got better and better.

“Adam’s managed to pick himself for the team because of his performances. It’s not me playing him because he’s a Celtic player.

“His attitude in training and around the place has been first class. The young man has got a big future. Hopefully he’ll go far.”